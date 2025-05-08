Himesh Patel picks the most underrated project from his career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Go to Bat is a video series from The Independent that sees an actor or director pick a film from their back catalogue they think deserves more love.

So often, stars are asked about the films they’re synonymous with – but this series provides them with a chance to talk about the projects that were either unfairly maligned upon release or generally underseen.

Every episode will see a guest pick the one or two films or TV shows they think fits this bracket – and for Go to Bat’s 10th instalment, Himesh Patel was the one to make his choice.

The British actor started his career in BBC soap EastEnders, playing Tamwar Masood from 2007 to 2016.

But since then, he’s worked with directors including Danny Boyle (Yesterday), Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up) and Christopher Nolan (Tenet).

His other credits include little-seen gem limited series Station Eleven and satirical show The Franchise, which charts the production of a fictional superhero movie series.

Jo Brown created the comedy, which was produced by Sam Mendes and Thick of It and Veep’s Armando Iannucci.Patel starred in The Franchise as the first assistant director who is run ragged by the assortment of characters around him, including the franchise’s lead star (Billy Magnussen) and its director (Daniel Brühl).

The show’s fans were left outraged when the show was cancelled after just one season in January 2025.

Find out which credit Patel has gone to bat for – and why – in the video interview above.