Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Helen Mirren, whose illustrious career, spanning over half a century, has seen her portray multiple queens, a prime minister, a detective, and even the Barbie narrator, is to be honoured with the Golden Globe’s prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.

The Golden Globes announced on Wednesday that the actor, 80, will receive the honour at a special upcoming ceremony in January.

Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, stated: "Helen Mirren is a force of nature and her career is nothing short of extraordinary. Her transcendent performances and commitment to her craft continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike."

The 2026 award will be presented to Mirren in January during a new annual prime-time special, “Golden Eve”.

This event, which also honours recipients of the Carol Burnett Award for television achievement, is scheduled to air on 8 January on CBS and stream via Paramount+. The main Golden Globes ceremony follows on 11 January, hosted for a second time by Nikki Glaser.

An Academy Award winner for her 2006 portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, Mirren has also secured three Golden Globes for her work in film and television.

open image in gallery Mirren accepts the Oscar for best actress for her work in ‘The Queen’ at the 79th Academy Awards ( AP )

She is an Emmy, SAG, BAFTA, and Tony-winning actor, and was named a Dame of the British Empire in 2003 in acknowledgement of her artistic achievements.

At 80, Mirren joins a storied group of DeMille Award recipients since 1952, including Sidney Poitier, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Viola Davis, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hanks and Jeff Bridges.

It comes after the actor said she is often left ”really annoyed” by people who call her “sweet” because she is older.

Prime Suspect actor Mirren said she typically gets this response when she’s having a walk with her husband, the Ray director Taylor Hackford, who is also 80.

“The hardest part is the condescension – it really annoys me,” the Thursday Murder Club star told The Times.

“If my husband and I are holding hands, someone might say, ‘Oh, look. How sweet.’ It’s like, excuse my language, ‘F*** off.’

She added: “There’s something very condescending about some people’s attitudes and I think they think they are being kind and generous. But they’re not. They’re being insulting.”

open image in gallery Helen Mirren in a scene from ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ ( Netflix via AP )

Mirren said she is not “afraid of getting older” as she’s realised her mindset has evolved over the passing years.

“An amazing thing happens. When you’re 18 the thought of being 35 is horrific. And you get to 35 and it’s actually a lot better than being 18. And when you’re 35 the thought of being 55.

“Then you hit 55 and you realise there are great things about being 55. Your life has moved on, you lose certain stuff but you gain other stuff.’ That’s certainly the case for me.”