Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bulgarian actor Stanislav Yanevski, known for his role as Viktor Krum in the Harry Potter film series, was recently rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery to treat his “inability to breathe.”

The 40-year-old shared the news on Instagram on Friday, alongside a hospital selfie taken right after he had come out of the surgical room.

Yanevski, who celebrated his birthday on May 16, wrote that “soon after my birthday I was hospitalised due to inability to breathe.”

“I was taken into surgery and the photo was taken right after I had come out of the surgical room,” he explained. “As always and those who know me closer, I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody. I’ve always been this way. I fight through struggles in quiet. Of course I had support from the few I had told and my family for which I’m very thankful.”

He added that he is still recovering, but that “things are looking great.”

“I will be able to breathe freely, experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months,” Yanevski shared. “I will be able to sleep without struggles, recover properly with peaceful sleep and be at my full powers very soon. I still have a few pieces planted in my nose, so I’m not able to talk freely, so please have some patience with Cameo — I stopped it, so I’m not available for bookings until I can talk properly again.”

He added: “I had a checkup with my doctor today and he said that I’m recovering really well and was actually quite surprised with my progress. I guess all the healthy diets, training and self control and belief help in such cases.”

Thanking his fans for all the “love and support,” he signed off: “Much love from me to you all and have a wonderful and majestic weekend ahead. Yours truly, Stan.”

Yanevski portrayed Quidditch star Viktor Krum in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), the fourth movie in the popular wizarding film series based on J.K. Rowling’s best-selling books.

open image in gallery Stanislav Yanevski as Viktor Krum in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' ( Warner Bros. Pictures )

Krum was introduced as the seeker for the Bulgarian national team, who arrived at Hogwarts for the Triwizard Tournament. With his strong build, he instantly became a heartthrob at Hogwarts, trailed constantly by adoring classmates. However, it was studious Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), with whom he took an interest. The two attended the Yule Ball together, causing tension between Hermione and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), who had unresolved feelings for each other.

Following his debut screen role in Harry Potter, Yanevski went on to appear in Eli Roth’s 2007 horror Hostel: Part II and the 2014 war thriller Resistance.

He also featured in 11 episodes of the five-season Bulgarian action series Prod prikritie. His latest screen credit is the 2021 action thriller Last Man Down, in which he played Dr. Feltspat.

In recent years, Yanevski has spent his time documenting his life on YouTube and creating personalized videos for fans on Cameo.