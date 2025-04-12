Harry Potter actor Nick Moran rushed to hospital with ‘life-threatening’ illness
Actor, who appeared in the Harry Potter movie franchise, underwent ‘urgent’ surgery
Harry Potter actor Nick Moran has been rushed to hospital with a “life-threatening” condition.
The actor’s friend Terry Stone revealed the news on Friday (11 April), asking fans of the franchise to send prayers after Moran, who played Scabior in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, underwent “life-saving” spinal surgery.
Stone said that Moran’s health concerns began when he started feeling a pain in his neck, which his girlfriend urged him to get checked out.
“But, as a bloke, he said, ‘No I’ll put some deep heat on it’ – then he went to the doctors and got sent to A&E and told, ‘We need to take you in for an emergency operation because this is life threatening’,” he told MailOnline.
Stone originally said Moran “may never talk or walk again” but, in a new update, he said his friend was “giving the thumbs up” while “recovering in the ICU” – and revealed “he’s speaking now” and is “shuffling around like a 100-year-old”.
He added: “He still needs your support, prayers & love. Let’s pray he fully recovers and is back to normal soon.”
Stone said he will provide Moran’s fans with an update on Sunday (13 April) – but is now believed to be recovering at home.
Moran’s rep said: “Nick had urgent spinal surgery over a week ago, which carries the usual risks of such procedures.
“All went well – he is now back home on his way to a full recovery after a short stay in hospital. He would like to thank any well wishers for their concerns.”
Moran’s Harry Potter character was a member of the gang led by Fenrir Greyback (Dave Legeno) and appears in the final two Harry Potter films, released in 2010 and 2011.
Moran, whose debut screen appearance was in the film Buddy’s Song (1990), also had a role in Guy Ritchie’s 1998 film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.
The actor is also a singer who fronts his own Frank Sinatra tribute band.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments