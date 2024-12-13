Harrison Ford says new Marvel role wasn’t ‘terribly difficult’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harrison Ford wasn’t too stressed about his performance in his latest role.

The Hollywood star, 82, is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year in Captain America: Brave New World. He will play Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross aka Red Hulk.

Speaking in an interview with Empire, Ford said the Marvel shoot was “just another day at the office” and his role wasn’t a “terribly difficult acting proposition”.

He explained: “I tried to understand the ambition of the filmmakers, and to be useful to them.

“I just didn’t sit home at night and say, ‘Oh, what do I want to do when I turn into the Hulk?’ It didn’t seem to me to be a terribly difficult acting proposition.”

Ford takes over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt, who played the character in numerous films between 2008 and 2021.

He admitted he was “a little concerned” about stepping into the shoes of the late star, adding: “I was ambitious to find the right way of assuming this character after the audience had seen other people doing it.

open image in gallery Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ ( Marvel Studios )

He continued: “I’m only slightly familiar with the Marvel Universe — I live in another universe — but I have watched a number of Marvel films with wonderful actors, apparently having a good time. And I thought, ‘Well, why not me?’”

Although Ford felt relaxed about filming for the forthcoming Marvel movie, director Julius Onah said everyone on set thought his performance was “mind blowing”.

“All of us on set were like, ‘Holy f****** s***, he nailed it,’” Onah said. “It’s really great to get back to a Hulk that is just f****** breaking shit, and a rage monster.”

open image in gallery Liv Tyler and William Hurt in ‘The Incredible Hulk’ ( Marvel Enterprises/Kobal/Shutterstock )

It comes shortly after Harrison recently gave some advice to any actors actively avoiding Marvel roles.

“We’re silly if we sit around regretting the change and don’t participate,” he said.

“I’m participating in a new part of the business that, for me at least, I think is really producing some good experiences for an audience. I enjoy that.”

Ford is no stranger to blockbuster franchises, of course, having played Han Solo in Star Wars and Indiana Jones across the decades.

open image in gallery Ford in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ ( Disney )

He added: “I understand the appeal of other kinds of films besides the kind we made in the Eighties and Nineties.

“I don’t have anything general to say about it. It’s the condition our condition is in, and things change and morph and go on.”

Captain American: Brave New World will be released on 14 February, 2025.