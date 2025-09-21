Harris Dickinson appears to name actor who ‘humiliated’ him on early film set

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harris Dickinson has appeared to address the identity of an actor he claimed had humiliated him on a film set.

The Triangle of Sadness star, 29, spoke out in 2023 about an older co-star who used a series of social class cliches to describe him while playing a game.

Dickinson had said the actor suggested they play a game where he pretended to be someone on set and use clues to guess who that person was. The actor, impersonating Dickinson, was asked, “What food are you?” The actor replied: “Fish ’n’ chips.” When asked, “What TV show are you?” the actor replied: “Love Island.”

Dickinson did not name the person at the time but instead referred to them as “w****er, middle to upper class”. He said the responses in the game were designed to highlight that he is working class when everybody else on set was not.

In a new interview with The Times, the topic was revisited and it was highlighted that Dickinson’s fans had been going through his credits to work out the identity of the actor in question.

When the interviewer pointed out that some readers were convinced it was Ralph Fiennes, his co-star in the 2021 spy drama The King's Man, Dickinson replied: “No, it’s not Ralph. Ralph’s a sweetheart.”

Others suggested it might be Robert Lindsay, with whom he starred in 2019’s fantasy Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

“F***! I’ve been caught!” Dickinson said, neither confirming nor denying whether he was joking. The Independent has contacted Dickinson and Lindsay’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Harris Dickinson photographed in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Speaking about his experience in 2023, Dickinson said: “I won’t say who it is and I really want to, because he’s a w***er. But we did a film and he was old school, middle to upper class, had done the rounds, TV, theatre.”

“It was becoming quite clear that the only person he could’ve been talking about was me. Fish’n’chips is a stereotypical working-class food, Love Island is culturally low, while lukewarm is insulting. He said, ‘I’m Harris, of course!’ He humiliated me in front of all of these other actors and it’s difficult for that not to affect you, especially if you’re young.”

While Dickinson did not confirm whether he was joking about Lindsay, his sense of humour is noted throughout the interview. At one point, the actor teased the interviewer about whether there was any truth to the rumours that he is being eyed to play 007 agent James Bond.

The Babygirl actor is signed on to play John Lennon in the forthcoming four Beatles biopics, The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which may remove him from the Bond running.

open image in gallery Dickinson alluded to Robert Lindsay, with whom he starred in ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ ( Getty Images )

“Well, that won’t start for a bit, will it?” teased Dickinson. “And I like a martini. But who knows?”

Speaking about playing Lennon in the forthcoming biopic, Dickinson revealed he was reluctant to take on the role, saying: “It felt frightening because of the magnitude of the character – this icon. There’s always a fear, but the fear around the exposure that will come with it didn’t creep in too much because it is a privilege that I get to do this every day.”

In the four films, Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison and Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr.

Director Sam Mendes, who has been developing a story about the Fab Four for years, revealed the films will premiere in April 2028, describing the release strategy as the “first binge-able theatrical experience” with each instalment released in proximity to each other.