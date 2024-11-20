Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Olga Solovey, mother of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who died in an accident on set three years ago, has declined to attend the Rust premiere in Poland, saying Alec Baldwin’s “refusal” to apologise “continues to increase my pain”.

Rust will make its debut at the Camerimage International Film Festival, which specialises in achievements in cinematography, on 20 November.

The ticketing website for the festival crashed on Tuesday morning shortly after tickets to the movie became available.

Solovey said she will not attend the festival since she believes there is “still no justice for my daughter”.

“It was always my hope to meet my daughter in Poland to watch her work come alive on screen. Unfortunately, that was ripped away from me when Alec Baldwin discharged his gun and killed my daughter,” she said in a statement.

“Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologise to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death. Instead, he seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter.

“That is the reason why I refuse to attend the festival for the promotion of Rust, especially now when there is still no justice for my daughter.”

open image in gallery A still from a video clip played in court shows actor Alec Baldwin during Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico on 29 February 2024 ( AFP via Getty )

The involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin was dismissed in July after the state was found to have withheld evidence that could have shown how live rounds got onto the set of Rust where the young cinematographer was fatally shot.

The actor, 66, was facing up to 18 months in prison before the case was thrown out.

A prop gun that Baldwin was holding went off during a rehearsal of a shooting scene in October 2021, striking and killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has maintained his innocence, claiming that he pulled back the hammer – but not the trigger – and the gun fired.

Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armourer, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison. She was blamed by prosecutors for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set and for failing to follow basic gun safety protocols.

Gloria Allred, attorney for Hutchins’s family said in a statement that Baldwin had not apologised to the family, which “dishonours Halyna and her memory”.

“Even though Mr Baldwin discharged the gun that killed Halyna, he has never called them to apologise. Even worse, he argued, through his attorneys, that Halyna was emotionally distant from her family in Ukraine. That is false, hurtful and insulting,” her statement said.

“Further, the decision not to even call the family to say he is sorry is cruel and dishonours Halyna and her memory. Now, a decision has been made to promote Rust to buyers in order to make a profit for Alec Baldwin and others that had a role in Halyna’s death. Olga, Anatolii, and Svetlana will not agree with this plan to exploit Halyna’s death.”

open image in gallery Gloria Allred, attorney for Halyna Hutchins' family, holds up pictures of her with her family in July 2024 ( Getty )

When it was announced in October that Rust would premiere at Camerimage, several industry professionals criticised the move as “distasteful”.

“I’m all for memorialising Halyna and her beautiful work but not by screening and thereby promoting the film that killed her,” Black Panther’s Oscar-nominated director of photography Rachel Morrison wrote under a post announcing the screening at the festival.

Deadline reported comments from a private WhatsApp group of working cinematographers who are regular Camerimage Festival delegates calling the decision “distasteful” and “tone deaf”.