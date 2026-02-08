Halle Berry reveals she would reprise X-Men role ‘in a heartbeat’
Oscar winner played Storm in the original superhero trilogy and the 2014 movie ‘Days of Future Past’
Halle Berry has admitted that she’s “sad” her X-Men character Storm won’t appear in Avengers: Doomsday, revealing that she’d reprise the iconic role “in a heartbeat”.
The Oscar winner, 59, played Storm, a mutant superhero with the power to control the weather, in the original X-Men movie trilogy and in the 2014 film Days of Future Past.
But while some of her X-Men castmates, such as Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden and Rebecca Romijn, are set to return for the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday, Berry is not on the cast list.
However, in a new interview with ScreenRant, she hinted that she may still appear in “other rounds” of the superhero franchise.
“While I’m sad I won’t be in Doomsday this round, there are other rounds,” she said. “And I would do that in a heartbeat.”
The actor also revealed that she has been “proud” to have her children watch her performance in the X-Men franchise.
“I think the whole world of the X-Men and being mutants and outcasts,” she said. “[They’ve] been movies that I’ve been proud to have my children watch. They have so much to say that I thought has been really important, especially for my children as they’ve grown. So they’re beloved.”
Other Marvel stars set to return for Doomsday include the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright and Paul Rudd, among many others.
Robert Downey Jr will also appear in the movie, although he won’t be reprising his famous role of Iron Man’s Tony Stark. Instead, he will play the villainous Doctor Doom.
Berry recently confirmed her engagement to partner Van Hunt after five years of dating.
