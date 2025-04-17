Haley Joel Osment arrested for ‘public intoxication at ski resort’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Haley Joel Osment, the actor best known as the young star of The Sixth Sense, has reportedly been arrested for public intoxication in California.

The 37-year-old, who first appeared in the 1994 Oscar-winning epic Forrest Gump, was allegedly picked up by ski patrol members over fears he was inebriated at the Mammoth Mountain resort in Mammoth Lakes, California.

Osment was arrested by police for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, which officers have sent to a lab for testing after being unable to identify it, per court documents obtained by TMZ.

The actor, who is set to guest star in the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday this year, was reportedly released shortly after being arrested, with the District Attorney for Mono County now left to decide whether Osment will be charged.

It comes after Osment recently lost his home in the California wildfires. The actor has struggled to obtain any financial pay-out from his insurance company, sources told TMZ.

The actor wrote on social media at the time of the fire: “My heart would be so full every time I drove home. It was such a special place. I loved living there.”

Back in 2006, the actor had his first run-in with the law when he was arrested after driving his car into a brick pillar, which flipped his vehicle over and left him with a broken rib and injured shoulder.

A month after the incident, Osment was charged with misdemeanour DUIs and pleaded no contest to driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of marijuana.

The Sixth Sense star was ordered to attend 60 hours of an alcohol rehabilitation programme as well as Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for six months, alongside a $1,500 (£1,133) fine.

Speaking to The Independent in 2019, Osment said his child stardom, which saw him go on to appear in Steven Spielberg’s AI: Artificial Intelligence and Pay It Forward, hadn’t affected his adult life.

“I think sometimes there’s an expectation for there to be that darkness,” he said.

“But I think there are a lot more stories of people who had positive experiences working as children and didn’t have that kind of cliched storyline going forward. And that’s been the case for me.”

Osment explained: “I realise that I’m very lucky, because there were other kids who maybe didn’t have parents that looked out for them, or worked on film sets that were not wholesome, or where they were not protected. But that was not my experience.”

In recent years, the actor – who became one of the youngest actors to ever be nominated for an Oscar for his role in The Sixth Sense – has guest starred in the Sky Atlantic series Silicon Valley and featured in Zoë Kravitz’s 2024 directorial debut, Blink Twice.

He added of his parent’s approach to his career: “Their line on things was: ‘You could quit and go back to school any day you want when this stops being fun.’

“So, it was very little pressure and very little feeling of competition through all of that. For me it was always sort of a strange adventure.”