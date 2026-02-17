Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin has set the record straight over claims that she was dismissed from school for bullying another student.

The 21-year-old daughter of Oscar-winning actor Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took to Instagram on Monday (16 February) to debunk the rumour, which started spreading online following her debutante debut at the Paris Le Bal des Débutantes in 2024.

“Just a quick little message from myself,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story. “Hi! I didn’t wanna respond, but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand.

“I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone. I completely understand ppl not liking me, and that is OK! The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions.”

Martin clarified that the rumour is “completely untrue”, adding: ”I am not that type of person, and anyone who is close to me knows that.” She ended the statement with a heart emoji.

The young model is currently studying at Nashville’s Vanderbuilt University, having graduated from Los Angeles’ Crossroads School in 2022.

open image in gallery Apple Martin denied claims that she bullied a fellow student, telling her Instagram followers that the rumours were getting “out of hand”. ( Instagram: @applemartin )

However, unverified rumours began spreading online two years later that Martin had been expelled from another LA high school for bullying her classmates.

Before Martin denied the claims herself, she was defended by a fellow French debutante, who dismissed the idea that she’s a “mean girl”.

It came after a clip was shared online by French magazine Paris Match of Martin seemingly upstaging a photograph at the debutante ball in 2024. The fashion event takes place annually, and is a ceremony in which 20 women between the ages of 16 and 20 are introduced into society.

In the footage, fellow debutante Loppin de Montmort was seen posing for a photo before Martin stepped into shot, forcing de Montmort to move to the side. After social media viewers branded Martin a “mean girl” as a result, de Montmort told People: “[Apple’s] genuinely the nicest girl ever.

“She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting. She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!”

open image in gallery Apple Martin with her mother Gwyneth Paltrow ( Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images )

Last week, Martin revealed that she wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps by focusing on acting after graduating from university with a degree in law, history and society this May.

She told Vogue: “I love dancing and I love acting. My dream is to act.”

Paltrow and Martin welcomed their first child, Apple, back in May 2004 and their son, Moses, two years later in April. The couple married in December 2003 but split after 10 years of marriage, announcing their “conscious uncoupling” in March 2014.