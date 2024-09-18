Netflix has just added one of the most ‘heartbreaking movies’ ever to its platform

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Netflix has added the Japanese anime classic Grave of the Fireflies to its platform, often regarded as one of the saddest movies ever made.

The 1989 movie from the celebrated Studio Ghibli was added to Netflix on 16 September. Initially, the Oscar-winning studio’s entire back catalogue of movies was added to the streaming service in 2020, including classics like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya.

An American streaming deal with Max had previously prevented the film from being added to Netflix but it’s now available thanks to a rights issue, as reported by Collider.

Those who have already seen the film by Isao Takahata, who passed away in 2018 aged 82, which is based on the 1967 semi-autobiography by Akiyuki Nosaka, will already be aware of the profound and deeply moving impact it can have on viewers.

The film follows brother and sister Seita and Setsuko who are attempting to survive in the aftermath of a ruthless bombing raid by US forces on the Japanese city of Kobe in March 1945.

Despite the heavy subject matter, which naturally focuses on the sibling’s struggles, the film also features some genuine moments of joy as the pair attempt to find some solace in their situation, conjuring a range of emotions for viewers.

In his review, the great film critic Roger Ebert described the movie as an “emotional experience so powerful that it forces a rethinking of animation”. Seven Samurai director Akira Kurosawa also lavished praise on the movie, as did Takahata’s contemporary at Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki, as per Alex Dudok de Wit’s BFI Film Classics book on the movie.

Now that new audiences are experiencing the film on Netflix, they are also learning of the emotionally devastating punch that the film is capable of landing.

One viewer, after watching the movie, said: “Okay, this movie destroyed me. Grave of the Fireflies is really one of the most heartbreaking movies I’ve ever seen. I’m never watching this again.”

Another said: “Just finished Grave of the Fireflies there. If you have Netflix and don’t mind a beautiful but very sad film I highly recommend it. I’m away to go cry in the corner now, cheers.”

A third simply called it “one of the best movies I’ve ever seen”.

Grave of the Fireflies ( Rex Features )

Grave of the Fireflies is streaming now on Netflix.