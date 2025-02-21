Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Davi, who starred as the villainous Jake Fratelli in The Goonies, has said he’s worried his conservative views could prevent an invite to return for the recently announced sequel.

Last week — 40 years after the movie’s 1985 release — it was announced that a much-belated Goonies 2 was in production, with Steven Spielberg producing.

Speaking to Fox Digital in a recent interview about the forthcoming sequel, 73-year-old Davi, who has been a staunch Donald Trump supporter since 2015, said he hopes his political views aren’t held against him.

“I do hope I'm part of it,” he said of Goonies 2. “I hope that they don't hold my politics against me and keep me from that project.”

Davi, who regularly posts his support of the Trump administration on X, expressed genuine concern that his beliefs could prevent him from getting a call to join the new installment.

“I'm concerned about it, yes,” he said. “Because it's happened on other issues, other projects. And it's just, you know, I believe in free speech and not being politically correct all the time.”

Robert Davi starred as the villain Jake in 'The Goonies' and now worries his political views could stop his return to the planned sequel ( Getty Images for Robert Gillings Productions / JOPR )

The Die Hard actor said that to this day, he’s still approached by Goonies fans, who tell him how much they love the movie and his character.

“The funny part about it is [Richard] Donner, the director, originally said when we did the film, he told me, he says, ‘This is going to be like the modern day Wizard of Oz,” Davi said. “And it's become that for many, many people. And I get multiple generational families that come up to me and tell me how much they love Goonies and how much they love Jake Fratelli because they put the singing in there.”

The children’s classic starred Sean Astin, Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen and Corey Feldman as a group of children racing to find long lost pirate treasure before the criminal Fratelli family does.

It’s not yet known which, if any, of the original cast members will return for the sequel, though Quan has said everyone’s “on board.”

Days before the official news of Goonies 2 broke, the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once star told Collider that he would “love to revisit” his beloved character Data.

“Hopefully, we can manifest it. Hopefully, it will come to pass. I will be the first one there. I would love to revisit Data and, of course, to be able to go on another incredible adventure with my fellow Goonies. I'm all for it,” Quan said.

“That's on all of our minds. I've spoken to everybody, and especially our head Goonie, Steven Spielberg, who also wants to do one. We are all on board.”