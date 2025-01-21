A-list Hollywood star reveals she lives in ‘modest’ Montana home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glenn Close has revealed she has left New York City behind in favor of small-town Montana.

The Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe-winning actor, 77, is known for her iconic roles in films such as Fatal Attraction and 101 Dalmatians and can currently be seen in the new Netflix action-comedy Back in Action.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Close said she moved to the town of 57,000 in 2019 to be closer to her family.

“Today, my home is in Bozeman, Montana,” she said. “All of my siblings live here. My modest, 1892 brick house has a porch where I can see the mountains and say hi to neighbors.”

Her 2,316 square-foot home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is close to the town center.

However, Close did add that she plans to construct a bigger house nearby.

open image in gallery Glenn Close’s ‘modest’ home in Bozeman, Montana ( Google Maps )

“I’m building a larger house about a half-hour outside of town,” she said. “It’s going to be my Zen farmhouse and our family sanctuary. In the back will be a stone cottage, reminding me of the best years of my childhood.”

In a previous 2021 interview with Mountain Outlaw magazine, Close said she “never used to get homesick” before moving to Bozeman.

“Not only is Bozeman my home, but I couldn’t wait to get back here. When I left to go to that job, [her sisters] Jessie and Tina were there to see me off at the airport. It was so great. I’ve come to realize how much I dread going away,” continued Close.

“When I was little, I got solace in nature, and that has never changed. I always tried to create that same potential for my family, especially now to come back here and be with my siblings and have a piece of land outside of town that will always be here for my daughter and her children.

“That’s my legacy. I just feel incredibly lucky. I do think these will be the best years of my life.”

open image in gallery Close in Netflix’s ‘Back in Action’ ( © 2024 Netflix, Inc. )

Earlier this month, Glenn Close hit out at JD Vance during an appearance on The View. She previously starred in a film based on his book about his life, Hillbilly Elegy.

When co-host Joy Behar noted Vance “had a whole different personality in those days than he has now”, Close said: “I don’t know what happened”, suggesting that political success might have altered his outlook.

“Power is probably the biggest aphrodisiac for a human being,” she told Behar.