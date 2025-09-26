Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glen Powell discussed an uncomfortable encounter with a once-celebrated star during Thursday’s episode of the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast.

The actor is currently promoting Chad Powers, a sports comedy series following a disgraced college quarterback who disguises himself to join a struggling Southern football team, premiering on Hulu (and on Disney+ internationally) on September 30.

“I showed up to the party and there was somebody that had been on the ropes in terms of getting canceled,” he recalled to Shane. “It was one of those Hollywood parties where there’s, like, cameras and press and all that stuff.”

Powell noted that this person “made some of [his] favorite movies,” and he mentioned that to him at the party.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is great.’ He came up and he said, ‘Nice to meet you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, dude. Such a big fan,’” he continued. “And then a photographer said like, ‘Hey, can we take a picture of the two of you guys?”

However, the Chad Powers star said this celebrity was “recently canceled,” putting him in an awkward position as he didn’t want to be seen publicly with them.

Glen Powell says ‘recently canceled’ celebrity at party had a ‘toxic’ face ( Getty Images )

“I was a fan of their work, but not a fan of their choices. So I was just kind of being nice,” he added. “When they want to take a picture with you, I realized very quickly, ‘I don’t know if this is a good idea.’ He clearly clocked that I was like, ‘This is probably not a good idea.’”

“I realized, this guy, his face is toxic,” Powell continued. “Going out into the world, people are having a visceral reaction to this person in terms of the bad choice they've made.”

While Powell did not name the celebrity in question, fans have speculated that he may have been talking about Johnny Depp or Armie Hammer.

He then compared the unnamed celebrity to the character he plays in Chad Powers, Russ Holiday.

“Russ Holliday is a guy that just made a mistake, right? He's not a bad guy. Some of these other people that get canceled, they should lie where they're shot,” Powell added. “But like with Russ, he made a mistake. He acted, you know, poorly about it, and the world kind of didn't forgive him, and he couldn't forgive himself.”

Powell acknowledged how quickly a celebrity can be “canceled” — facing public backlash and professional fallout — in today’s social media age.

“Cancel culture is just sort of a thing in, like, how the world doesn't really let you forget your mistakes,” he said. “So many people make mistakes, and the internet doesn’t let you forget. And I find it to be interesting how people react in those moments. What they double down on. Do they take accountability in those moments?”