Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gerard Butler has recalled the brutalities of filming the 2006 action film 300 revealing that many of his co-stars were hospitalised after suffering injuries on set.

In Zack Snyder’s 300, Butler stars as Leonidas, the King of Sparta, alongside co-stars Lena Headey, David Wenham, Dominic West, and Rodrigo Santoro.

In an interview with People, Butler said: “I remember every day somebody was getting taken to the hospital. You’d be doing a fight, you turn around, there’s a guy down there, a spear went in his eye. Another time, you turn around, there’s a guy over there who just fell, broke his ankle. I mean, it was insane.”

Although he remained injury free while filming, Butler revealed that he almost drowned while filming 2012’s Chasing Mavericks. He said he was “taken down by a huge set of waves.”

“I thought I was done. They had to take me out, take me to hospital, put me out, give me the defibrillator. I mean, it was intense,” he added.

open image in gallery Gerard Butler in 300 ( Warner Bros )

Butler also revealed other filming incidents which occurred while working on 2017’s P.S. I Love You, which involved scarring Hilary Swank, as well as almost shooting Angelina Jolie on the set of 2003’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life.

“I’ve scarred Hilary Swank on the head … she has a scar. Almost shot Angelina Jolie in the face. I was coming down, hanging upside down. I had to fire a gun, but I had no control over where this thing went. So I was just firing and I just missed it,” he said. “I’ve been shot by bullets, casings, explosions. A whole camera rig once fell down on Hilary Swank and I.”

open image in gallery Gerard Butler returns in the sequel to 2018’s action-heist hit ‘Den of Thieves’. ( Lionsgate )

However in his most recent role in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Butler was the one nursing an injury, explaining how he essentially shot the sequel on one leg.

Butler said: “This was a weird time for me at the beginning of this movie because I’d been through a pretty intense surgery, and then I tore my ACL fully about a month later and then started this movie.”

“I didn’t have a chance to get the surgery on my ACL, so I made this movie with a freshly torn ACL,” he told Entertainment Weekly, quipping: “It was a nightmare and I was a whiny little bitch.”