One mystery solved in death of Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities have corrected the record after misidentifying a deceased dog while investigating the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa - which resolves one of the mysteries of the case.

The couple’s partially mummified bodies were discovered on February 26 at their Santa Fe home. But Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Hackman and Arakawa may have died up to two weeks earlier.

The couple's German shepherd, named Bear, survived along with a second dog named Nikita, but their kelpie mix, Zinna, died, according to Joey Padilla, owner of the Santa Fe Tails pet care facility that is involved in the surviving dogs' care.

Zinna was found in a kennel in a bathroom closet near Arakawa, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Investigators initially noted the discovery of a “deceased brown in colour German-Shepard canine.”

Avila acknowledged that sheriff’s deputies initially misidentified the breed of the deceased dog.

“Our deputies, they don’t work with canines on a daily basis,” she said.

open image in gallery Law enforcement officials talk outside the home ( AP )

USA Today first reported on the mistaken identification of the dead dog.

The dog that died “was always attached to Betsy at the hip and it was a beautiful relationship,” Padilla from the pet care facility said in an email statement.

“Zinna went from being a returned shelter dog to this incredible companion under Betsy’s hand.”

Arakawa’s body was found with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom countertop, while Hackman’s remains were found in the home’s entryway.

The two bodies both have tested negative for carbon monoxide, the colourless and odourless gas that fuels home appliances and can be fatal in poorly ventilated homes. No gas leaks were discovered in or around the home.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office also said that a more extensive utility company inspection found that one burner on a stove in the house had a minuscule leak that could not be lethal.

Authorities retrieved personal items from the home, including a monthly planner and two cellphones that will be analysed. Medical investigators are still working to clarify the cause of deaths but the results of toxicology reports aren't expected for weeks.