The man who called 911 to report the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa said he “knew something was wrong” with the couple - and claims he tried to organize a wellness check before their bodies were found.

The Oscar-winning actor, 95, and his classical pianist wife, 65, were both found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, last month by the couple’s handyman Jesse Kesler. However, in an interview with Fox, Kesler revealed that he was “concerned” about the couple prior to their deaths.

Kesler, who has been the couple’s contractor for 16 years, told the publication that he stopped by their house after he hadn’t heard from Arakawa in two weeks, having previously spoken to her “every three days.”

“We were getting pretty worried,” Kesler said. “We knew something was wrong.”

“We asked law enforcement for advice on how to do it. We started the process of a wellness check,” he continued. “We had to involve a family member to do a wellness check. They had to have an authorization from a family member.”

However, Kesler explained that they were unable to reach any members of Hackman’s family which was when he decided to go into the house himself.

Hackman’s daughter (not pictured) revealed she was never contacted about a wellness check on her father ( AP )

“We couldn't get hold of any family members…We were in the process of getting hold of a family member, and it was taking too long,” he told Fox. “And finally, finally, I saw the security guard, and that's when me and him went in.”

Kesler told the Daily Mail that he wished he had gone in quicker as he “might have been able to save Gene or the dog.”

Hackman’s daughter Leslie told Fox News that she had never spoken to Kesler before, and that she was unaware anyone was pursuing a wellness check.

“No one had reached out,” Leslie said, adding that the authorities did not contact her about her father’s well-being until “the discovery.”

Sante Fe County Sheriff’s Office also said they were not contacted about a wellness check until the 911 call was made about the bodies being found on February 26.

Last week, authorities announced that Hackman died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s disease, as much as a week after a rare, rodent-borne disease — hantavirus pulmonary syndrome — killed his wife.

Currently, there is uncertainty over the fate of Hackman’s reputed $80 million fortune after it emerged he left his entire estate to his late wife, Betsy Arakawa.

TMZ reported on Friday that Hackman had a will drawn up in 1995 that made Arakawa his sole beneficiary. His three children, son Christopher and daughters Leslie and Elizabeth, are not named in the document.

In her own will, Arakawa left most of her assets to Hackman. However, the document also reportedly includes a clause stating that if the couple died within 90 days of each other, it would be considered a simultaneous death, and all her assets would be donated to charity.

Hackman’s son Christopher has reportedly already hired Andrew M. Katzenstein, a prominent California trust and estate attorney, which could indicate he plans to challenge his father’s will.