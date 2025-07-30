Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new psychological thriller that looks destined for cult status has finally been released in the UK.

Titled Gazer, the film first premiered as part of the Cannes Film Festival’s 2024 Directors’ Fortnight section, a strand that, since the late 1960s, has introduced the world to filmmakers ranging from Martin Scorsese and Chantal Akerman to Jim Jarmusch and Spike Lee.

Add Ryan J Sloan and his co-writer Ariella Mastroianni to that list. Their film, which the pair completely self-financed and shot in New Jersey for two years, follows Frankie (Mastroianni), a young mother with dyschronometria – a degenerative dysfunction that leaves her struggling to perceive how much time has elapsed.

Struggling financially, Frankie accepts a job that sees her embroiled in a dangerous case involving a missing woman, and she must use cassette tapes for guidance. The Hitchcockian plot, inspired by Oliver Sacks book The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat, has shades of Memento that will leave fans of Christopher Nolan salivating – but for Sloan and Mastroianni, the influences run deeper.

“We were very honed in on Carol Reed’s The Third Man, which is one of the greatest films ever made,” Sloan told The Independent. “It rewards you on a second watch and we knew we wanted to make a film like that.”

Sloan also cited Lee Chang-dong’s Burning as a key inspiration – particularly when it came to the character of Frankie. “It just cast all preconceived notions of what you had to do out the window,” Sloan said of the 2017 film, while also citing Michelangelo Antonioni’s Blow-Up, Brian De Palma’s remake Blow-Out and Francis Ford Coppola’s spiritual reimagining The Conversation as reference points. In fact, while crafting Gazer, Sloan says they were “very curious what that fourth film could be in today’s day and age”.

Gazer marks the feature debut for both Sloan and Mastroianni, who, somewhat impressively, made the film despite no formal training in screenwriting or filmmaking. Before starting work on the film in 2020, Sloan had been working as an electrician since the age of 13, with Mastroianni, a theatre-trained actor, working at US cinema chain Angelika Film Centre. It was the latter being put on furlough during Covid that saw the pair – a real-life couple – throw caution to the wind and decide to make Gazer a reality.

‘Gazer’, starring Ariella Mastroianni, is surely destined for cult status ( Bulldog )

Making the film independently, free from the obstructive meddling of studio bosses, was a freeing experience, but a tumultuous one, too: the pair maxed out multiple credit cards and had their electricity shut off throughout the shoot. The cast – made up of aspiring actors from Mastroianni’s acting classes – were paid “peanuts” for their roles, with both Sloan and Mastroianni ensuring “everyone was fed really well” to thnak them for their faith in the project.

“We don’t know what we’re going home to,” Mastroianni said when the film first debuted in May 2024. “We put everything that we have into this, which I think gives you perspective – to me, it makes you really mindful about how you use your budget on set, because it was our own investment.”

The gripping film, admirably accomplished for a debut and ready-made for cult status, surely has a bright future ahead. However, with success comes increased temptation – and studios, thinking they’ve stumbled upon the next Memento or Brick, will certainly be looking at Sloan and Mastroianni with dollar signs in their eyes. Is Sloan worried about being muzzled creatively?

”We’re having a lot of those conversations now and we’re basically cutting off ties with anyone who isn’t willing to come to the table the way we want them to,” he says. “Because at the end of the day, we did this without them, we’ll do it again without them.”

Gazer is in cinemas now.