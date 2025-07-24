Fantastic Four’s Ralph Ineson had massages on set because of sheer weight of costume

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ralph Ineson has said that the weight of his costume for the forthcoming Marvel blockbuster was so heavy he had to get massages on set due to joint pain.

The 55-year-old British actor, best known for playing the loathsome sales representative Chris “Finchy” Finch in the UK version of The Office, will be portraying Galactus in the MCU film.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter whether discomfort caused him to seek treatment, Ineson replied: “It wasn’t that the costume was so uncomfortable; it was more the fact I’m 55 years old.”

He explained: “My joints are falling apart, and that costume made my knees flare up from carrying the extra weight, so I occasionally had to get a massage at lunchtime.”

Galactus, who was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1966, is a cosmic entity that eats the life force of planets. In the comics, he appears as a towering human-like giant who at times has been depicted as being larger than planets.

Ineson revealed the way he had to shoot Galactus was “as a miniature”, which would then be “blown up” in post production.

“It stays in perfect focus once it’s expanded because we had excess bright white light on set,” he said. “So wearing the huge suit and the helmet and the gauntlets and all the gear while filming was extremely hot.”

open image in gallery Ralph Ineson has said he had on set massages during the filming on ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ due to the weight of his costume ( Jeff Spicer/Getty Images )

The star continued: “My pit crew had a whole routine so that I could stay cool enough. Galactus can’t sweat, so I had to keep my body temperature down, but also do these quite physical things.”

Ineson admitted he’d “do a couple of takes and sit down” while the camera was reset, with crew members on hand to hold each gauntlet and another taking care of the helmet.

“Somebody would then put an air conditioning unit up the back of my armour and people with fans were in front of me,” he revealed.

open image in gallery Ralph Ineson as Galactus in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ ( Marvel Studios/Disney )

“We’d all watch for the assistant director to give the 30-second countdown before everybody had to put everything back on me. So it was exactly like a pit stop for a Formula One car.”

The Leeds-born actor, previously known for roles including warrior Dagmer Cleftjaw in Game of Thrones, will star alongside Pedro Pascal as Mr Fantastic and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

Vanessa Kirby will also appear as he Invisible Woman and Joseph Quinn as The Human Torch in the forthcoming Marvel epic.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released on 25 July 2025.