Fantastic Four lands Disney Plus streaming date following box office success

Fans have just days to wait until they can watch Fantastic Four at home

Greg Evans
Tuesday 28 October 2025 04:55 EDT
Comments
New Fantastic Four movie trailer

Disney Plus has announced the free streaming date for its latest blockbuster, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and fans won’t have to wait much longer.

The film starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach was released in July and reinvented the famous quartet as they debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the movie was a huge box office success, earning more than $500m worldwide.

Now, fans can watch the superhero spectacular in the comfort of their own home from 5th November, meaning viewers have just over a week before the film lands on Disney +.

Pedro Pascal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Pedro Pascal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios)

The movie, the latest instalment in the MCU, follows Marvel’s famous family, Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, Sue Storm and her brother Johnny as they attempt to stop the interstellar villain Galactus from devouring Earth.

The Office actor Ralph Ineson plays Galactus with Julia Garner serving as his herald, the Silver Surfer. Other cast members include Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. John Malkovich had been cast as villain Red Ghost but was abruptly removed from the final cut.

The film directly leads into Avengers: Doomsday, an ensemble tying together all of the studios’ franchises. Doomsday wrapped filming in London earlier this year, with Robert Downey Jr leading the cast. However, instead of playing the heroic Iron Man, he will play the film’s primary villain Doctor Doom.

In March, it was announced that several original Avengers stars will make a return for the new film, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor; Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon; Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier; Tom Hiddleston as Loki; and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Fantastic Four
Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Fantastic Four (Marvel Studios)

The Fantastic Four cast will appear in the film alongside a variety of characters from Thunderbolts (recently renamed The New Avengers), as well as the Black Panther and X-Men films.

In a three-star review of The Fantastic Four, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said that while the set designs are a “space-age dream”, the film jerks around far more than it needs to with dialogue disintegrating too much into “unfunny banter”.

