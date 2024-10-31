Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Eddie Redmayne has given a “frank” update on the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Warner Bros had high hopes for the Harry Potter spin-off, which became less bankable with each film and was mired in controversy ranging from Johnny Depp’s re-casting to the involvement of JK Rowling and Ezra Miller, who has been embroiled in numerous scandals.

David Yates, who directed all three Fantastic Beasts films, revealed in 2023 that the franchise had been parked following the release of third film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which was released in April 2022.

With the series originally designed to include five instalments – a revelation that Rowling blindsided Yates with at a screening of the first film – its actors are now getting asked about the subject, with both Redmayne and Jude Law sharing disappointing news to those who were hoping for a conclusion.

Redmayne said we have “probably” seen the last of his character, Newt Scamander, telling ComicBook.com: “That was a very frank answer, but yeah. And that’s as far as I know. I mean, you’d have to speak to the people at Warner Bros and JK Rowling, but as far as I know, that’s it.

However, the Day of the Jackal actor said that Newt “may come back in a glimpse in the Universal world in Florida that they’re opening up, in which you may catch a glimpse of what he was up to in Paris”.

Meanwhile, Dumbledore actor Law, who has been getting candid about his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), had a similar answer to Redmayne.

He told Variety: “I know it’s certainly on hold. My guess would be that, now that they’re doing Harry Potter as a TV show, they’ll probably put their energy into that. I certainly haven’t heard that there’s anything on the horizon.”

Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise ( Warner Bros Pictures )

A new series is being developed, and it will feature the same characters seen in the Harry Potter franchise, but played by new actors. Casting calls are now open to play the three leads – Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

While Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black in the film adaptations of Rowling’s best-selling novels, has thrown his name in the ring to play Dumbledore, one actor who wants nothing to do with the project is Mad Men and Foundation actor Jared Harris, whose dad played the Hogwarts headmaster.

He added: “Also, I mean, why do it? I don’t understand. The films were fantastic – leave them alone.”

Redmayne’s new series, The Day of the Jackal, starts on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 11 November.