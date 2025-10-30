Downton Abbey spoof Fackham Hall releases ‘actually funny’ trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New spoof film Fackham Hall has taken aim at British period pieces such as historical drama Downton Abbey in its newly released trailer.

The comedy, directed by filmmaker Jim O’Hanlon (Your Christmas or Mine?, A Hundred Streets) follows pickpocket Eric Noone (Ben Radcliffe) after he lands a job at an English manor house.

He quickly rises through the ranks and a forbidden romance with lady-of-the-house Rose Davenport (Thomasin McKenzie) blossoms. But when an unexpected murder occurs, Eric is framed, leaving Davenport’s future perilously uncertain.

The trailer includes numerous parodies of eccentric upper class behaviour, including Damian Lewis as Rose’s father, Lord Davenport, shooting a pheasant, a fox and an adult deer out of the sky.

Meanwhile, Rose’s sister Poppy (Emma Laird) announces her engagement to an eligible high-society suitor, Archibald (played by Harry Potter star Tom Felton), who has a family connection.

“Finally one of our children is to be wed,”Lady Davenport (Katherine Waterston) tells her husband, who replies: “After so many years of courting she’s finally found the right cousin.”

open image in gallery 'Downton Abbey' spoof film 'Fackham Hall' has released its first trailer ( Bleecker Street )

Motherland lead Anna Maxwell Martin, comedian Jimmy Carr, Baby Reindeer actor Tom Goodman-Hill, The Royal Family’s Sue Johnston and Magpie Murders star Tim McMullan are among the other notable cast members.

The eyebrow-raising script for Fackham Hall was co-written by brothers Steve and Andrew Dawson and their childhood friend Tim Imman.

Known as Dawson Bros, the team of writers have worked on an eclectic mix of shows including David Walliams’s 2015 sketch series Walliams & Friend, David Mitchell and Simon Webb’s 2006 sketch show The Mitchell and Webb Look, hit teen drama Skins, and dating series Take Me Out.

Fackham Hall will be produced by Danny Perkins (Attack the Block, Carol), Claudia Winkleman’s husband Kris Thykier (MobLand, Kick-Ass), and Mila Cottray (November Man, Mom and Dad).

open image in gallery Thomasin McKenzie as Rose Davenport and Ben Radcliffe as Eric Noone in ‘Fackham Hall’ ( Bleecker Street )

The comedy comes after fans waved goodbye to the Downton Abbey franchise with the release of the final film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, last month.

Fans on social media were quick to express their shock that the trailer for Fackham Hall is “actually funny”.

One person wrote on X: “My God. I laughed at a movie clip.It's been...how many years?”

Meanwhile, another similarly surprised viewer added: “Oh my god. It’s funny. It’s good. Damn.”

Fackham Hall is out in cinemas on Friday 5 December.