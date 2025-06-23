Ezra Miller ‘really grateful’ for past controversies as they plot Hollywood comeback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ezra Miller has hinted that they are planning a Hollywood comeback, despite being arrested a number of times and a series of controversies attached to the star.

The 32-year-old actor has been largely absent from the public eye for the past two years following the release of his 2023 superhero film The Flash, where they played the lead character.

Miller was hit with a string of legal troubles in recent years due to various altercations, including appearing to choke a woman at a bar in Iceland, “grooming” and “endangering the safety of a teenager” and two arrests in Hawaii.

Last month, however, Miller reemerged at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, telling the Italian publication Lo Speciale Giornale that they were asked to come to the event by director Lynne Ramsay to support her new film Die My Love, which premiered at the festival. Ramsay and Miller worked together on the critically acclaimed We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011).

The actor explained: “I came to Cannes to support one of my closest friends in the world, who is Lynne Ramsay – who I think is one of the greatest living filmmakers. I’m working with her again, that will likely be the first thing I do, is a film that her and I are writing together.”

Miller has not been cast in any films for two years and was recast in the superhero series Invincible following the accusations against them.

Speaking about the controversies, Miller did express some remorse, and expressed that lessons had been learnt.

open image in gallery Ezra Miller ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Not that I don’t hold a lot of remorse and lamentation for a lot of things I did and a lot of things that happened in that time, but I’m really, really grateful for the lessons that came with that abyss,” they said.

Miller’s legal troubles date back to 2020, when a video surfaced on X/Twitter that appeared to show the actor choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. No charges were ever brought against Miller over the incident.

The actor was also accused of grooming and “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare” of 18-year-old indigenous activist Tokata Iron Eyes.

The child’s father had claimed that Miller supplied them with alcohol, marijuana and LSD during their friendship, which dates back to when Iron Eyes was 12. Tokata Iron Eyes vehemently denied allegations that they were abused or groomed by the actor. Iron Eyes’s father withdrew the court filings against Miller in August 2024.

Since then, another mother and her 12-year-old child was granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller after alleging that the actor menaced their family in their neighbour’s home and acted inappropriately towards the child. The order expired in June 2023.

Miller was also arrested on 27 March 2022 at a bar on Hawaii’s Big Island where, according to police, they yanked a microphone from a woman singing karaoke and began shouting obscenities. The second arrest in Hawaii came a month later, when Miller was asked to leave a gathering and threw a chair, hitting a woman and leaving her with a half-inch gash on her forehead, police said. A couple then filed a restraining order against the actor later that night, after Miller allegedly burst into their bedroom and threatened to “bury” them.

open image in gallery Ezra Miller as The Flash ( Warner Bros )

In a 30 June 2022 report in Variety, a German woman also alleged that Miller had harassed her after refusing to leave her apartment in Berlin in February 2022. She claims Miller became irate after she told them they couldn’t smoke in her home; the actor was convinced to leave only after she called the police. A week earlier (23 June), a report in Rolling Stone alleged that Miller’s Vermont farm, where they had been hosting another mother and her three children, has “guns and bullets lying around”. One source recalled an incident when one of the children – aged one – allegedly put a stray bullet in her mouth.

The actor issued an apology in August 2022, explaining that they had been “suffering complex mental health issues”. At the premiere of The Flash, Miller thanked the DC team – including James Gunn and Peter Safran, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Warner Bros Film Group bosses Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy – for “your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life”.