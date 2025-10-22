Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elizabeth Olsen won’t sign any film that isn’t guaranteed a theatrical release because, she says, people need to “be together in a space”.

The actor says she prefers her work to be more of a theatre experience and doesn’t want streaming to become an “end-all”.

“If a movie is made independently and only sells to a streamer, then fine. But I don’t want to make something where it’s the end-all,” Olsen told InStyle magazine.

“I think it’s important for people to gather as a community, to see other humans, be together in a space. That’s why I like sports. I think it’s really powerful for people to come together for something that they’re excited about. We don’t even audition in person anymore.”

open image in gallery Elizabeth Olsen says she won’t sign a film that isn’t guaranteed a theatrical release ( Marvel Studios )

In the new interview, Olsen, who is gearing up for the release of her latest film Eternity, also talks about one of her most popular roles as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Olsen first appeared as Maximoff in a post-credits scene in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and went on to become a staple of the MCU.

She has portrayed the villain in five Marvel films already. In 2021, she led her own standalone WandaVision miniseries about her character living an idealised life in suburbia.

The last time fans saw her character was in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Wanda ended up sacrificing herself at the end of the film.

Asked whether Wanda ended up surviving , Olsen replied: “No idea.”

The Martha Marcy May Marlene star defended Marvel movies against the criticism that superhero franchises were “not cinema”, explaining the films gave her “financial security”.

“It’s financial security, I can make choices. It’s offered me value, and that's useful when making independent movies,” she said.

“Making the films are fun. Goofy. It’s ridiculous. We’re grown people like children on a playground,” Olsen said. “We’re flying. We’re shooting things out of our hands. And it’s a character that I’ve gotten to return to so many times after over 10 years. It’s good to put her down and then I miss her and I want her back. I’d jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again.”

Martin Scorsese first weighed in on the topic in 2019, saying that superhero franchise films were “not cinema” and “we shouldn’t be invaded by it”.

Quentin Tarantino expressed a similar view against “the Marvel-isation of Hollywood” while promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation.

“You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” the Kill Bill director said. “But they’re not movie stars...Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star.”

open image in gallery Elizabeth Olsen led her own standalone ‘WandaVision’ miniseries about her character living an idealised life in suburbia ( AP )

Olsen returned as Wanda Maximoff for Marvel’s new horror-themed spinoff series Marvel Zombies, appearing in three of its four episodes. However, she revealed that she had almost no recollection of the plot or of recording her lines.

“I recorded that so long ago, I’m sorry. It's so crazy that…I feel terrible that I don't…I can't speak more to it,” she told Instyle, adding that she only remembered a suitcase with “microphones and a script” being delivered a few years ago.

In late September, Olsen told fans at LA Comic Con that she had filmed it in 2020-21 and didn’t remember much about the experience.

“I truly recorded that years ago,” she said. “I can’t remember anything. I need to watch it. I have no idea what happens in Marvel Zombies.”

“I filmed it. It’s my voice. I did it in my house, I wasn’t even in an office space. This must have been 2020-21? Why was I working in my house and not in a studio? I really have no idea what it was like. I’m so sorry.”