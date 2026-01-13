Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elijah Wood is keeping mum on whether he’s making an appearance in the forthcoming instalment of The Lord of the Rings series.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is directed by Andy Serkis and produced by Lord of the Rings trilogy director Peter Jackson. Serkis, who played Gollum in all three films of Peter Jackson’s original The Lord of the Rings trilogy as well as in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, will once again play the title character using motion capture technology.

Wood, who played Frodo in the original films, was at Fan Expo New Orleans where he was asked if he was reprising his role as the hobbit.

“I can neither confirm nor deny. Listen, a wizard is to be trusted,” Wood told ScreenRant, referring to co-star Ian McKellan’s spoiler from August last year.

McKellan, who played Gandalf in the film trilogy, teased, at the For the Love of Fantasy event in London, that The Hunt for Gollum would have “a character in the movie called Frodo and there’s a character in the movie called Gandalf”.

McKellan did not clarify whether he and Wood were reprising their roles or whether their characters would be played by other actors. Wood, as well as several other cast members from the original films, were on the panel alongside McKellen.

open image in gallery Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ ( New Line Cinema )

Wood didn’t clarify either, claiming he was “not really allowed to confirm”, but said he was “really excited”.

“I think it really is a creative ‘getting the band back together.’ A lot of the creative heads of department are back and in that space again. Philippa [Boyens] I think, is co-writing it and producing it. It’s very much that core original group getting back together to tell this story that will feel like a really fun exploration of this character that we all love so much,” he said.

“And I’m just really excited. I’m excited for Andy to direct it,” Wood continued. “It feels so unbelievably appropriate that he directs a film about his character that he has really made his own. I’m thrilled. It’ll be great. And I’m excited to see. I know their intention is to make other films in this universe. And that’s exciting, interesting to see where that goes, but very exciting.”

open image in gallery Andy Serkis as Gollum in ‘The Hobbit’ ( Warner Bros )

The Lord of the Rings trilogy was released between 2001 and 2003 and The Hobbit trilogy followed between 2012 and 2014.

The trilogies were massively successful, each raking in over $2.9bn worldwide at the box office.

In October last year, screenwriter Philippa Boyens told Empire The Hunt For Gollum was “quite an intense story, which falls after the birthday party of Bilbo and before the Mines Of Moria. It is a specific chunk of incredible untold story, told through the perspective of this incredible creature”.

When the new film was first announced, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav said Jackson, alongside producing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, “will be involved every step of the way”.

The Hunt for Gollum is expected to be released in December 2027.