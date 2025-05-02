Adam Pearson to play Elephant Man in movie remake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam Pearson, the actor who appeared in the Oscar-nominated dark comedy A Different Man, is set to star in a forthcoming adaptation of Bernard Pomerance’s Tony award-winning play, The Elephant Man.

The 40-year-old actor will play Joseph Merrick, the English artist who was born with physical deformities and became a freak show exhibit, in a film written by Pomerance’s son, Moby Pomerance.

Shooting is due to begin in 2026, with the playwright’s daughter, Eve Pomerance, serving as a producer for the adaptation.

Pearson, who has neurofibromatosis, is the first disabled actor to play the role of Merrick on screen.

He said in a statement: “Joseph Merrick is a man I have a long and complex relationship with. From having his name used as a term of derision to learning about him in documentaries I’ve presented, it’s been a cathartic journey of growing to love and respect a man who as a child I avoided even thinking about.

“Now as a disability advocate and actor, I can think of no greater honour (yet heavy responsibility) than to tell the true story of Joseph Carey Merrick.”

The role has been tackled by major names in the past, with David Bowie, Mark Hamill and Bradley Cooper previously taking on the part on stage. In 1980, John Hurt memorably played Merrick in David Lynch’s 1980 film The Elephant Man, which was nominated for eight Oscars.

Eve Pomerance said Pearson’s casting will give greater meaning to the story and allow viewers to “finally stand in Merrick’s shoes”.

open image in gallery Adam Pearson will star as Joseph Merrick in a forthcoming adaptation of ‘The Elephant Man’ ( Invision/AP )

“My father never wanted prosthetics to be used on stage as he felt it took the audience out of the story," she said in a statement.

“He wanted them to empathise fully with Merrick, to see themselves in him. Lines like, 'I am not an animal, I am a man,' which have become synonymous with the play, will take on greater meaning with Adam telling this story.

“My father would be beyond excited to see his dream becoming a reality.”

open image in gallery Pearson in ‘A Different Man’ ( A24 )

Pomerance’s play, which premiered in London in 1977, revolves around the diary entries of Merrick’s physician, Dr Frederick Treves, during the two years they spent together at the London Hospital.

“I am beyond honoured to be playing this role and involved in this project,” Pearson wrote on X/Twitter after his casting was announced. “Shout out to my reps and family for their unwavering support and huge shout out to those who follow and support my work. I love you all.”