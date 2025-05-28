Chucky actor Ed Gale dead at 61

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ed Gale, the actor who performed as the killer doll Chucky in the Child’s Play films, has died. He was 61.

He was also known for playing the lead character in the 1986 Marvel superhero comedy, Howard the Duck.

His death was announced in a post on Facebook by his niece Kayse Gale, who wrote: “It is with a heavy heart and a surprisingly light coffin (see what I did there?) that we announce the sudden passing of our uncle, Ed Gale.

“Ed Gale has taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife. Ed hitched a ride to California when he was twenty years old, with $41 and a dream, and he never looked back.

“He lit up the silver screens in cult classic films like Howard the Duck and Chopper Chicks in Zombie Town, earning himself some serious street cred at every con he attended. Which he never stopped bragging about. Ever.

“Over the course of his career he appeared in over 130 movies, TV shows, and commercials. With this wide ranging body of work, he leaves behind legacy full of questionable lighting and amazing one-liners.

Chucky and Ed Gale, the late actor who helped portray him ( Momentum Pictures/Getty )

“Ed’s favorite role was that of the ‘fun uncle.’ His love language was sharing his love of the entertainment industry and the magic of Hollywood with his nieces.

“Ed loved 7 eleven hotdogs with disgusting amounts of ketchup. He enjoyed reminiscing about his glory days DJing at the Plainwell roller rink. He hated Bill Maher for no good reason. He delighted in the slow build up of telling a good story, and cheating at cribbage. He had one hell of a laugh, and he will be missed.”

Edward Gale was born with dwarfism on August 23, 1963 in Plainwell, Michigan. He attended Plainwell High School.

He made his film debut in Howard the Duck, physically portraying the lead character inside a suit while Chip Zien provided the voice.

In 1988 he performed a similar role for Chucky in slasher movie Child’s Play, reprising the role for 1990’s Child’s Play 2 and 1998’s Bride of Chucky.

Other notable roles included playing the dinosaur Tasha in the 1991 television series Land of the Lost, and playing Matthew McConaughey and Gary Oldman's uncle in the 2003 comedy Tiptoes.

His television appearances also included roles in Baywatch, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Just Shoot Me! and My Name is Earl.