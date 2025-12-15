Disney’s box office divide: Zootopia 2 sets new record while Ella McCay stumbles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zootopia 2 has overtaken fellow Disney movie Lilo & Stitch to become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year.

Just 20 days after it was first released, the animated sequel has now banked $1.13 billion globally.

That surpasses the total made by the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, which made $1.03 billion worldwide.

However, the film still has some way to go to catch the Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2, which remains the biggest film of 2025 with a global box office haul of $1.9 billion.

Another new Disney film, Ella McCay, has earned just $2.1 million in the United States after opening this week, whichVariety described as “one of the worst openings in modern times for Disney.”

The political dramedy from James L. Brooks stars Emma Mackey as a young politician who becomes governor of her state. Critics have not been impressed, with the film currently scoring 22 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’s Tomatometer,while The New York Times’ film critic Alissa Wilkinson says the movie leaves viewers “more confused than amused.”

open image in gallery ’Zootopia 2’ is the year’s highest-grossing Hollywood film ( Walt Disney Studios )

open image in gallery Jamie Lee Curtis and Emma Mackey in ‘Ella McCay’ ( 20th Century Studios )

By contrast, Zootopia 2 — which is known as Zootropolis 2 in the United Kingdom — has proven to be a hit with audiences and critics alike. The film previously set a record for takings on its opening weekend.

In a four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey called the film “a fun and witty sequel that’s far better than the original.”

“Zootropolis 2 reframes the original’s metaphor for racism in a sounder, more thought-out way,” Loughrey wrote. “In the first, the wave of fear and discrimination against predators like Nick was given material justification in the fact predators like Nick had been repeatedly attacking people (only under the influence of psychotropic substances).

“In Zootropolis 2, we see the first snake in 100 years, Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan), rock up to the city. See, everyone’s learned now that predators aren’t, in fact, dangerous — but reptiles? No, no, reptiles are the real problem, Judy and Nick swear, in a move that’s both narratively frustrating yet depressingly realistic.

“But, here, the fact reptiles are perceived as violent and vicious is an essential aspect of the story. Who controls these narratives, after all? And what do you do when you’re faced with someone like Gary, so sweetly voiced by Quan, and with many of the actor’s own earnest, crumpled-up expressions?...

“It all ends with a hint at a third film that might end up repeating the whole, same narrative cycle once more – if it does, someone’s going to have to finally pull out the old, ‘those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it’ quote. Just to let us know the animators are on our side.”