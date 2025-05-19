Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Early viewers of the new live-action Lilo & Stitch film have praised the “heartfelt” movie and dubbed the remake of the 2002 cartoon the “best Disney live-action” yet.

Out in cinemas next month, Lilo & Stitch stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Agudong as her sister Nani, with Chris Sanders reprising his voice role as Stitch.

Dean Fleischer Camp’s remake will also see Courtney B. Vance take on the role of former CIA agent Cobra Bubbles, with Billy Magnussen playing alien “Earth expert”, Pleakley.

Although the film is not out for another week, some people, including critics and journalists, have attended preview screenings of the movie and are sharing their reactions on Twitter.

The original Lilo & Stitch movie follows the story of a lonely six-year-old girl, who adopts what she thinks is a dog but actually turns out to be an extraterrestrial entity that has escaped prison.

Camp’s remake follows the same plot, with welcome storyline additions bringing further depth to certain characters, according to critics sharing their thoughts online.

“Lilo and Stitch was heartwarming and really gave the official film more depth to Lilo and Nani,” journalist Laura Sirikul wrote on X/Twitter.

open image in gallery Maia Kealoha as Lilo in ‘Lilo & Stitch’ ( Disney )

“Maia Kealoha is a STAR! The Stitch was so well made. I never imagined in 23 years they’d be able to merge animation w/ live action this well. It was magical. Very sweet,” she said.

Meanwhile, critic Wendy Lee Szany added: “Lilo and Stitch is the best Disney live-action to date. Seeing Stitch in his live-action form on the big screen brings on a huge wave of nostalgia. Tons of laughter and heartwarming moments. The film hits similar beats to the original, as well [adding some] new flavours.

Entertainment journalist Anthony Gagliardi echoed: “Lilo and Stitch is pure Disney magic! It’s a story about loss, friendship, ohana, told in a way that’s both fun and deeply touching. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and Stitch will completely steal your heart. Newcomer Maia Kealoha is a breakout star in a story that delivers heartwarming fun for the whole family.”

The praise comes after Fleischer Camp spoke out about his decision not to have the film’s one-eyed alien, Pleakley (Magnussen), wear a dress while he’s undercover as a human like in the 2002 cartoon.

open image in gallery Sydney Agudong as Nani in ‘Lilo & Stitch’ ( AP )

Fans criticised the decision, questioning why the filmmaker would “ruin” the alien’s disguise.

The Marcel the Shell with Shoes On director and co-creator has since responded to the criticism, insisting that he “tried” to keep his version of Pleakley in a dress.

“The humour of them walking around Hawaii dressed in these terrible disguises where Pleakley still has one eyeball, it’s a little harder to buy in live action,” Fleischer Camp told Entertainment Tonight.

Lilo & Stitch will be released in cinemas on 23 May 2025.