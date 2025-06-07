Ryan Coogler confirms Denzel Washington will star in Black Panther 3

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Director Ryan Coogler has confirmed that Denzel Washington will appear in the third Black Panther movie.

Two-time Oscar winner Washington, 70, previously revealed that Coogler, who helmed 2018’s Black Panther and its 2022 follow-up Wakanda Forever, was writing him a part.

In an appearance on the 7pm in Brooklyn podcast, the director, 39, responded to the host’s discussion of Washington’s past comments by revealing that “there’s no fiction out there about that”.

Coogler, whose most recent movie Sinners has been one of this year’s biggest box office successes so far, added that the Training Day star feels like “family” to him and admitted that he has been trying to collaborate with the legendary actor since the start of his directing career.

“Denzel is family at this point,” he told host Carmelo Anthony. “I’ve been trying to work with him since day one.

“I think he’s the greatest living actor, and in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it. I’ve been talking to him about this for a long time.”

open image in gallery Washington previously mentioned the Marvel role in an interview last year ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Coogler went on to admit that he was “surprised” when Washington mentioned his Black Panther role in an interview last year, but conceded: “It’s not like it’s not true.”

Further details about the upcoming sequel, including the nature of Washington’s role, are scarce, with a release date yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios.

However, producer Nate Moore has suggested that the follow-up won’t arrive in cinemas “before Avengers”, referring to the upcoming movies Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to debut in December 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars, which is slated for December 2027.

open image in gallery Coogler’s most recent movie ‘Sinners’ has been a critical and commercial success ( Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi )

In a separate interview, Moore also suggested that there is “no truth” to rumours that Marvel are looking to recast the role of protagonist T’Challa, after Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

Coogler was working on the script for the second movie when Boseman died and adjusted the story to reflect the star’s passing.

Washington served as a producer on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which would become Boseman’s final movie.

The Equalizer star also paid for Boseman’s tuition fees after he was accepted into the British American Drama Academy’s summer programme back when the Black Panther star was a college student.