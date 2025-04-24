Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Demi Moore has admitted that she felt “disappointment” and pain at losing out on this year's best actress Oscar to Anora’s Mikey Madison.

The 62-year-old got her first Oscar nomination this year for her starring role in the sci-fi horror film The Substance about a fading film star taking a mysterious drug to remain youthful.

Moore was considered a frontrunner for best actress, especially after she won at the Critics Choice Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Golden Globes. After her Oscars loss, fans pointed out how the scenario was eerily similar to the plot of The Substance.

At the Time100 Summit, Moore was asked if she believed she would compete for the award again in the future. “That would be nice. I can’t say I’d be mad at it,” Moore said, according to Variety. “But the question of ‘should I have won?’ is certainly not the perspective of how I hold it. Because, I didn’t. I really do subscribe to this idea that everything in life is happening for me, not to me.

“That doesn’t mean there isn’t disappointment, pain, or that things go the way I would like. But when I look at it through that lens, it allows me to step back and say, ‘What is this trying to give me?'”

On losing to breakout star Madison, Moore said: “Of course there’s disappointment. I also immediately recognise that there is something that is greater that I am to be in service to, even if I don’t know what that is.”

The Ghost star said she realised her loss was a continuation of her journey with The Substance. “The message is that there’s more work to be done. This issue is not complete,” she said. “I am sorry to everyone who had hopes for me. Because I did feel a lot of collective disappointment that felt like it was even bigger than me.”

Despite her loss, Moore said being around the other nominees brought her the most happiness during the awards season.

“I had the pleasure of getting to know Mikey Madison and think she did an incredible performance,” Moore said. “It’s an odd thing for there to be a competition anyway.”

Last week, in an interview with Time magazine, Moore shared that she had predicted Madison’s win before the result was announced.

“I leaned over and whispered to my manager, ‘I think it’s going to Mikey.’ I don’t know why I knew but I did. I was so centred and calm. I didn’t feel gutted. I didn’t feel any of those kinds of things. I just trusted, and am in trust of, whatever is going to unfold.”

open image in gallery Moore plays a fading film star who takes a mysterious drug to remain youthful in The Substance ( Mubi )

Moore was visibly surprised after her Golden Globes win in January, calling it “the first thing” she had ever won during her 45-year acting career.

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress and, at that time, I made that mean this wasn’t something I was allowed to have,” she said. “That I could do movies that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that.”