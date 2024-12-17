Lord of the Rings star David Weatherley dies, aged 85

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

David Weatherley, a distinguished actor known best for his performance as Barliman Butterbur in Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship, has died aged 85.

Weatherley, who was born in London in 1939 and began his career as an actor after moving to New Zealand in 1961, died in Auckland on Thursday, 12 December, following a long illness.

The news of the star’s death was confirmed in an obituary shared in The New Zealand Herald. “David captivated audiences across theatre, radio, film and television, earning international recognition,” it read.

Before auditioning for performing arts roles in Auckland, Weatherley served in the Canadian military in the late Fifties.

After moving to New Zealand, Weatherley started out in the acting industry with roles in community theatre productions before venturing into voiceover work.

Weatherley was part of the show business industry for almost half a century and launched his professional career in the drama series The Mackenzie Affair, alongside James Cosmo, in 1975.

The late star went on to appear in numerous high profile productions, including Hercules: Legendary Journeys in 1995 and Power Rangers: Operation Overdrive in 2007.

open image in gallery ‘Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship’ actor David Weatherley has died aged 85 ( New Line Cinema )

While briefly living in Australia in the late Eighties, Weatherley also appeared in Home and Away and A Country Practice.

He also had roles in Other Halves, Second Time Lucky,Death Warmed Up, Counter Measures, Beyond Gravity, The Girl Who Came Late and Under the Mountain.

Most fans will recognise the actor from his role in Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship and Xena: Warrior Princess. He also voiced a character in the hit 2004 video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II.

open image in gallery David Weatherley had a number of roles in stage and screen over an illustrious career ( YouTube/Freemasons New Zealand )

Weatherley acted alongside huge stars, including Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen and Orlando Bloom throughout his career. Back in 2016, the star was presented with a Scroll of Honour from the Variety Artists Club of New Zealand for his services to the entertainment industry.

His final role was for the 2019 New Zealand animated movie Mosley, alongside Lucy Lawless and Temuera Morrison.

David is survived by his ex-wife Anita and their two children, Richard and Marion.