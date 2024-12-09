Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

David Tennant has been announced as the host of the next year’s Bafta ceremony.

The 2025 event will mark the 53-year-old star’s second consecutive appearance as host following a charming opening speech at this year’s awards.

Tennant is well known for his roles in Doctor Who, Good Omens, and this year’s raunchy Disney+ hit Rivals.

“We couldn’t be happier that David Tennant is returning to host the EE BAFTA film awards in 2025,” said Jane Millchiip, Bafta CEO. “He is an absolute pleasure to work with, and his performance this year was simply outstanding – warm, witty, whip-smart, and with a delightful touch of mischief.

Jane continues: “It is a privilege to share Britain’s biggest celebration of film with TV audiences worldwide, and to recognise the extraordinary creativity of those who power the British and global film industry.”

Tennant’s other notable credits include Broadchurch and, in theatre, the Scotsman played a “compellingly intense” Macbeth last year at the Donmar Warehouse in London.

David Tennant is hosting Baftas 2025 ( Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BAF Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BAF Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BAFTA )

Last November, he returned for his final stint as the titular Time Lord in the BBC’s long-running Doctor Who. In three hour-long special episodes, he passed the mantle to his successor, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

“You have to feel for Gatwa, who will have his work cut out when he takes over the Tardis,” The Independent’s Ed Power wrote in his four-star review of the 60th anniversary special. “It will be like going on after Freddie Mercury at Glastonbury.

“Tennant captures the essence of the Doctor. He really does feel like a time-traversing alien trying to pass for a human, and it will be a daunting act to follow.”

More than 220 titles have been entered into next year’s Bafta awards. The first round of voting is already open, with the longlists expected on 3 January and the final list set to release on 15 January after voting ends.

The Baftas will return to the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank Centre on Sunday 16 February. It will be broadcast on BBC One (Or Britbox in the US and Australia) and will be available to stream later on BBC iPlayer.