New Superman actor says he ‘didn’t feel great’ after bulking up for the role

New Superman actor David Corenswet said he can no longer fit into some of his clothes after having bulked up so much for the role.

Corenswet was announced as the new Man of Steel in June 2023. The news was followed by the first official look at the actor in the iconic suit in May 2024, which was met with a mixed reaction from fans.

With the James Gunn-directed film set to be released in July 2025, Corenswet has been sharing some of the problems he’s encountered when getting into shape for the role.

Speaking on the Manly Things (Sort Of) podcast, the 31-year-old actor said: “I wasn’t 238 (pounds) when we started shooting. I was 238 at my max.”

However, this sudden increase in size for Corenswet came with its drawbacks as he revealed: “I didn’t fit into any of my pants.”

He said that he also “didn’t feel great” as his body had not adjusted to the extra weight gain and was now wearing 2XL sweatshirts, which he wore at the “peak of my bulk”.

He continued: “I slowly lost weight before we started shooting. I started shooting at about 228, 230… I know I wanted this to be my excuse to see what it felt like to gain essentially as much weight as I could.”

Images from the film have been largely kept under wraps so far but Corenswet’s personal trainer Paolo Mascitti shared a picture of the actor getting into shape in the gym, adding that he “worked his a** off”.

In February, Gunn announced that the film, previously known as Superman: Legacy will now be known simply as Superman.

The DC Studios co-CEO made the announcement on Instagram while simultaneously confirming that shooting is underway.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on Superman today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn wrote.

“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025.”

The forthcoming superhero movie will be the first instalment in the rebooted DC Universe, which is being overseen by Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran.

Corenswet is best known for Ryan Murphy’s 2019 Netflix drama series The Politician before starring in A24’s acclaimed indie horror Pearl.

David Corenswet as Superman in the forthcoming DC movie from director James Gunn ( James Gunn/Threads )

Rachel Brosnahan will star as Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane. Brosnahan, 33, is best known for her lead role in the popular Amazon Prime Video period comedy series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Her film roles include The Courier (2020), and I’m Your Woman (2020).

The movie will reportedly tell the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas.