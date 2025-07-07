David Corenswet shares Superman advice he received from Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin
‘They were very encouraging,’ actor said
New Superman actor David Corenswet has shared the “encouraging” advice he received from Hollywood A-listers Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin, who previously took on the role.
Corenswet is best known for Ryan Murphy’s 2019 Netflix drama series The Politician and also starred in A24’s acclaimed indie horror Pearl.
The 31-year-old was announced as the new Man of Steel in 2023. He will be joined in James Gunn’s forthcoming film by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.
Speaking to Heart, Corenswet said: “I had the pleasure of exchanging letters with two previous Supermans, Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin.
“They were very encouraging and we had a lovely exchange and I’m excited to meet them one day. It’ll be great when we can all get in a room together.
“Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words, ‘I’m not gonna try to give you any tips.’ And I think that’s a very Superman thing.”
He added: “They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of, you know, have fun with it. Which I think is Superman’s way of doing it too.”
The forthcoming superhero movie will be the first instalment in the rebooted DC Universe, which is being overseen by Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran.
The movie will tell the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas.
In February last year, Gunn announced that the film, previously known as Superman: Legacy will now be known simply as Superman.
The DC Studios co-CEO made the announcement on Instagram while simultaneously confirming that shooting was underway.
“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on Superman today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn wrote.
“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025.”
