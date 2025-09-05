Darth Vader’s lightsaber breaks Star Wars record during film prop auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Star Wars prop that was used in two of the original films has sold for an astronomical sum at auction.

Darth Vader’s lightsaber, which featured in The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983), went on sale at the Propstore in Los Angeles on Thursday (4 September).

Actor David Prowse and stunt double Bob Anderson both held the item onscreen, which was given a presale estimate of between $1m to $3m.

One lucky, and seemingly wealthy fan secured the winning bid on the lightsaber, which sold for $2,900,000 (£2.1m), making it the most expensive item in the franchise's history. The price rose to $3.7m (£2.7m) with the additional buyer’s premium that is paid to the auction house.

The lightsaber, which is said to be the only one with verifiable screen use ever to be offered at public auction, was one of more than 400 lots of props and costumes that went on sale on Thursday.

Other notable sales on day one of Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction included the eight-foot bullwhip, belt and whip holster handled by Harrison Ford as the title character in Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989), which fetched $485,100 (£360,260).

open image in gallery Darth Vader’s hero duelling lightsaber ( PA )

The Spider-Man suit worn by Tobey Maguire in the 2002 superhero film went for $289,800 (£215,190), while Sir Patrick Stewart’s Ressikan Flute as played by Captain Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series (1987–1994) and a costume continuity script was sold for $403,200 (£299,400).

The neuralyzer – the device used in Men In Black (1997) to wipe the mind of anybody who sees its flash – went under the hammer for $315,000 (£233,900), while the stunt Longclaw sword used by Kit Harington’s Jon Snow in HBO fantasy series Game Of Thrones went to the highest bidder for $94,500 (£70,170).

The Platform 9 3/4 sign from the Harry Potter films was bought for $138,600 (£102,900), while Daniel Radcliffe’s wand, which featured in scenes in The Prisoner Of Azkaban when he is seen opening the Marauder’s Map, sold for $81,900 (£60,800).

The shark tooth clapperboard, which was used to film Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, fetched $94,500 (£70,200).

A total of 433 lots achieved a sales total of $14,302,417 (£10,618,530) – including buyer’s premium – on the first day of the auction, which continues today and tomorrow with more than 600 further items.

open image in gallery Darth Vader is considered to be one of the greatest villains in movie history ( PA )

Propstore chief operating officer Brandon Alinger said: “The result marks a landmark moment not just for Propstore, but for the entire world of film collecting.

“To see a Star Wars lightsaber – the symbol of one of cinema’s greatest sagas – become the highest-valued piece of the franchise ever sold at auction is incredibly special.

“It speaks to the enduring cultural power of Star Wars and the passion of fans and collectors who see these artefacts as touchstones of modern mythology.”

Additional reporting by PA.