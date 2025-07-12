Danny DeVito provides rare update on close friend Jack Nicholson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danny DeVito has given an update on his friend and fellow actor Jack Nicholson, who is now 88 years old.

The two actors first met 50 years ago when making the seminal movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), which won five Oscars, including Best Actor for Nicholson for his turn as rebellious psychiatric hospital patient Randle McMurphy.

The drama was a breakthrough role for DeVito and he has remained friends with Nicholson ever since, appearing in four films together, including Mars Attacks (1996) and Terms of Endearment (1983).

Although Nicholson unofficially retired in 2010 following his final film How Do You Know, Nicholson still makes time for his friends with DeVito recently telling People: “I just saw Jack a couple weeks ago – it was his birthday a month ago, and he's great.”

open image in gallery Jack Nicholson and Danny DeVito in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ ( AP )

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Michael Douglas, who worked as a producer on the film, revealed to The Associated Press earlier this month that Nicholson didn’t want to go to the Oscars. “I remember how hard I had to persuade Jack to come to the ceremony. He was so reluctant, but we got him there,” said the Basic Instinct star.

“And then of course, we lost the first four awards. Jack was sitting right in front of me and sort of leaned back and said ’Oh, Mikey D, Mikey D, I told you, man.’ I just said, ‘Hang in there.’”

Nicholson has mostly shied away from public life after stepping away from acting but did make a public appearance at Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary show in February. The Shining actor was joined by his daughter Rebecca Broussard, 34 and from his seat in the audience, introduced a performance by Adam Sandler. The actors starred in the 2003 comedy Anger Management together.

“Ladies and gentleman, Adam Sandler,” Nicholson, who was wearing New York Yankees beret and purple tinted shades, said. “Yeah, baby! Let’s hear it for Jack, baby,” Sandler said before singing his ballad and ode to SNL.

open image in gallery Jack Nicholson at ‘SNL 50’ ( NBC )

Meanwhile, Nicholson’s former girlfriend, Anjelica Huston, whom he dated for 17 years, revealed that he had checked in on her during the Los Angeles wildfires at the start of 2025.

During the turmoil, Huston recalled receiving a phone call from her ex-boyfriend Nicholson, who wanted to check on her well-being.

“I was in a car with three dogs, two cats, and the housekeeper, and he called and asked if I was alright and if I had someplace I was staying,” said the 73-year-old.

“That’s the bottom line with he and I – when the chips are down, he’s there.”