Danny DeVito provides rare update on close friend Jack Nicholson
Nicholson and DeVito have been friends for the last five decades
Danny DeVito has given an update on his friend and fellow actor Jack Nicholson, who is now 88 years old.
The two actors first met 50 years ago when making the seminal movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), which won five Oscars, including Best Actor for Nicholson for his turn as rebellious psychiatric hospital patient Randle McMurphy.
The drama was a breakthrough role for DeVito and he has remained friends with Nicholson ever since, appearing in four films together, including Mars Attacks (1996) and Terms of Endearment (1983).
Although Nicholson unofficially retired in 2010 following his final film How Do You Know, Nicholson still makes time for his friends with DeVito recently telling People: “I just saw Jack a couple weeks ago – it was his birthday a month ago, and he's great.”
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Michael Douglas, who worked as a producer on the film, revealed to The Associated Press earlier this month that Nicholson didn’t want to go to the Oscars. “I remember how hard I had to persuade Jack to come to the ceremony. He was so reluctant, but we got him there,” said the Basic Instinct star.
“And then of course, we lost the first four awards. Jack was sitting right in front of me and sort of leaned back and said ’Oh, Mikey D, Mikey D, I told you, man.’ I just said, ‘Hang in there.’”
Nicholson has mostly shied away from public life after stepping away from acting but did make a public appearance at Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary show in February. The Shining actor was joined by his daughter Rebecca Broussard, 34 and from his seat in the audience, introduced a performance by Adam Sandler. The actors starred in the 2003 comedy Anger Management together.
“Ladies and gentleman, Adam Sandler,” Nicholson, who was wearing New York Yankees beret and purple tinted shades, said. “Yeah, baby! Let’s hear it for Jack, baby,” Sandler said before singing his ballad and ode to SNL.
Meanwhile, Nicholson’s former girlfriend, Anjelica Huston, whom he dated for 17 years, revealed that he had checked in on her during the Los Angeles wildfires at the start of 2025.
During the turmoil, Huston recalled receiving a phone call from her ex-boyfriend Nicholson, who wanted to check on her well-being.
“I was in a car with three dogs, two cats, and the housekeeper, and he called and asked if I was alright and if I had someplace I was staying,” said the 73-year-old.
“That’s the bottom line with he and I – when the chips are down, he’s there.”
