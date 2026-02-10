Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A superfan of Danny Boyle’s critically acclaimed thriller 127 Hours received quite the surprise in the mail after she went viral for revealing that she’s seen the movie more than 1,000 times.

Jess, who goes by the username 127hoursgirl on Reddit and Letterboxd, has been sharing her love for the James Franco-led movie online for two years.

“I’m autistic and 127 Hours has been my special interest for nearly 15 years,” she revealed on Reddit last year. “I’ve watched it 1K times, at least. I love it more than anything in the world and it brings me so much joy.”

In a recent Reddit post, she shared that she had participated in an Ask Me Anything with Danny, during which she told the Oscar-winning British director how special the movie is to her. Boyle responded, promising to send her a card.

Months went by, and she said she hadn’t received anything, until a Reddit employee discovered her posts and reached out to Boyle’s team. In an exciting new update, Jess revealed she’s received a package.

“I’m so, so excited about it,” she said in a video on Reddit. She opened the wrapped gift on camera, which contained a T-shirt and two film-poster cards with handwritten notes on either side.

open image in gallery Danny Boyle sent a handwritten note to Jess (right), who goes by the Reddit username 127hoursgirl, after she revealed she's watched his 2010 thriller more than 1,000 times ( Getty/127hoursgirl on Reddit )

open image in gallery Jess also received an original, unworn crew shirt ( 127hoursgirl/Reddit )

Both were signed by Boyle, with the first reading: “Jess, in making a film the director watches it hundreds of times. I was so delighted — and continue to be so — that you have done the same!

“We’d had a big success with Slumdog Millionaire, and it was only that success that brought the finance to 127 — no one wants to watch a film about a man cutting his own arm off — they said.

The note continued: “The film holds a very special place for me and I’m honoured it does for you too. All best always, Danny Boyle.”

The second message added that the red T-shirt was an original, unworn crew shirt.

“Man, I am just in shock right now,” Jess said, tearing up. “How many people can say that the director of your favorite movie knows about you. How is this my life? I’m sorry, but I’m just so happy right now.”

Based on the harrowing 2004 autobiography Between a Rock and a Hard Place, 127 Hours stars Franco as real-life mountaineer Aron Ralston, who in 2003 cut off his own arm after becoming trapped by a boulder while exploring Utah. It also starred Kate Mara, Amber Tamblyn, Kate Burton and Treat Williams.

The film went on to land six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay in 2011.

open image in gallery James Franco received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Aron Ralston ( CHUCK ZLOTNIK )

In a subsequent Reddit post, Jess wrote: “My mind is still blown over the fact that Danny Boyle sent me a package. I still can’t believe that this happened to me, of all people.

“When I started watching 127 Hours nearly 15 years ago, I never thought so many amazing things would happen to me because of it. High school me would be beyond shocked right now,” she continued. “I never expected that I would make so many people happy by sharing my love for 127 Hours.”

She further explained that she has “always watched 127 Hours a lot, even in the beginning of my fixation.”

“I used to think it was wrong that I watched it as much as I did. I tried to restrict my watches,” she admitted. “But since I decided to share my fixation with the world and be as open about it as I am, I realized there’s nothing wrong with watching it whenever and how much I want. And look at where it got me now!”