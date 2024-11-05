Daniel Craig admits that he’s ‘been in movies with terrible love scenes’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former James Bond actor Daniel Craig has said that he has been in some “terrible love scenes” during his acting career and opened up about what makes intimate scenes “real”.

The 56-year-old actor is currently promoting his new movie Queer, from Challengers and Call Me By Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino.

The movie, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, reportedly features some of the “most explicit gay sex scenes ever,” according to critics.

The film, which also stars Drew Starkey and Omar Apollo and is based on a William Burroughs novella, sees Craig play William Lee, an ex-pat living in Mexico City, who gets by on part-time jobs and army benefits. He soon becomes obsessed with a young man, played by Starkey, who he decides to pursue.

Although the graphic sex scenes are likely to cause some controversy both Craig and Starkey have defended Guadagnino’s artistic choices. “We can go on our phones and go on any website and see whatever you want,” Starkey told Variety. “But as a culture, we’re so attuned to that. [This film] came from a loving place that’s so much deeper than abrupt images.”

Craig, who has filmed sex scenes with the likes of Sienna Miller, Lea Seydoux, Monica Bellucci, Eva Green and his real-life wife Rachel Weisz, adds that he’s “been in movies with terrible love scenes. It doesn’t work.”

“You need a director who has a sensitivity, a director who understands — to put it crassly — how to make it real. That’s one’s job on the day: to make it as real as possible.”

open image in gallery Daniel Craig weeps into Drew Starkey’s arms in Luca Guadagnino’s new film ‘Queer' ( A24 )

Previously, when speaking about Queer, Craig admitted that actors “just have to look after each other” and that “we’re all adults.” The Skyfall star added: “We know what it’s about and try to make the scene as real as you can.”

The Knives Out actor, 57, echoed similar sentiments for Starkey, saying: “He’s such a beautiful human being. We lucked out that he did the movie to have someone that young and so dedicated and also just savvy about the world.”

open image in gallery Omar Apollo and Daniel Craig ( Getty )

Craig’s performance in Queer is being tipped to be a major contender come awards season.

The Independent’s Geoffrey McNab writes that “Craig’s portrayal of the dapper, sardonic, self-destructive author ranks with his boldest work. Whatever sexual or drug-induced misadventures befall him, Craig’s queer author never loses his composure. Awards voters are likely to be shaken and stirred both by his poise and his daring.”