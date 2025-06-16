Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dakota Johnson has opened up about working with an intimacy coordinator for the first time and how “cool” she thought it was.

Talking about how she prepares for a sex scene, the Materialists star joked that she’s “always psyched up for sex” and doesn’t really need to prepare. She continued, talking about working with an intimacy coordinator for the first time in her career.

“I recently did a movie a few months ago and we had an intimacy coordinator on set and it was the first time I've ever worked with one,” she told Amy Poehler on the Good Hang podcast.

“And she was really great. It was so cool because I’m so used to – you know, it’s a sex scene. It’s not sexy. It doesn’t feel good.”

The actor, whose breakout role was as Anastasia Steele in 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey, said that there were no intimacy coordinators then.

She also spoke about the work she puts in as an actor before a sex scene.

“First, I think it depends on, who is the character, and who is the character supposed to be to the audience,” she explained. “Is she a super idolised hot girl? Is she a housewife? Is she lonely? Is she scared? Is she conservative?”

“So, that’s obviously character work, but then certain prep would go into it. I want to feel good in my body if I’m showing my body. My mom raised me to be really, really proud of my body and love my body. So, I’ve always felt so grateful for that, especially in my work because I can use it and it feels real.”

“So, I guess in my work, it’s something that I feel brave with and that I feel, when it’s used the right way in a story, it’s important.”

On a recent appearance on Sean Evans’s show Hot Ones, Johnson talked about Hollywood being a “mess”.

When asked why Hollywood is risk-averse, she said: “I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee, and by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them, and that tends to be what’s occurring a lot.”

She added that there are too many remakes in the film industry at the moment, saying: “When something does well, studios want to keep that going so they remake the same things, but humans don’t want that.

“They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things, so I don’t know, I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it?”