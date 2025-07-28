Piper Perabo gives update on potential Coyote Ugly sequel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Piper Perabo has confirmed there has been “some discussion” about a potential Coyote Ugly sequel.

The 48-year-old actor, who led the 2000 romcom as a 21-year-old aspiring songwriter whose dreams are derailed by her day job as a bartender, was recently asked by The Hollywood Reporter about long-simmering rumors of a belated follow-up.

“There has been some discussion about that,” Perabo teased. “Some things are being discussed. I can’t really say, but people that were doing it are talking about some stuff.”

“So the conversations are back on, it sounds like,” journalist Tiffany Taylor noted, to which the Yellowstone star replied: “Among the necessary — and some people that were like, well, we don’t necessarily need, they’re like, ‘Oh, well I wanna be in it.’ So, there’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen right now, but things are moving around.”

Cryptically addressing whether there was already a script, Perabo said: “I can’t say anything about that, but I will say that people that were integral to making it are in communication about how to do something more.”

open image in gallery Piper Perabo led the 2000 romcom 'Coyote Ugly' ( Getty )

Directed by David McNally, Coyote Ugly raked in $114 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo. Though it mostly received negative critical reviews, it has since become a cult classic.

The film also starred Maria Bello, Bridget Moynahan, Izabella Miko, Tyra Banks, and Melanie Lynskey, who has previously spoken out about “ridiculous” pressure she and her co-stars faced to maintain a certain physique.

“All the girls had this regimen they had to go on. It was ridiculous. I was already starving myself and as thin as I could possibly be for this body, and I was still a [size] four,” Lynskey told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022.

open image in gallery Piper Perabo as Violet Sanford in 'Coyote Ugly' ( Getty )

In celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary in February, the cast reunited for a special screening and Q&A, with proceeds benefiting the victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

During the panel discussion, Miko recalled the lengthy and intense rehearsals for the bar strutting dance numbers.

“It feels like it was months, but I don’t know if it was months, but it was a long time,” she said, per People. “There was just not only the choreography, but also just dealing with fire and water elements. That was great.”

“Everybody thinks I was dancing on the bar and I’m so grateful I wasn’t,” Lynsky added, noting that her co-stars’ stunts seemed like “a nightmare.”

“I am very grateful I was just there going, ‘You go, Violet!’” she quipped.