Clive Revill, the actor best known for providing the voice of Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, has died. He was 94.
The New Zealand-born star was a veteran of the Royal Shakespeare Company and made two popular films with Billy Wilder in the 1970s:The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes and Avanti!.
As a voice actor, he was known for playing Alfred Pennyworth in Batman: The Animated Series.
His daughter, Kate Revill told The Hollywood Reporter her father died on March 11 at a care facility in Sherman Oaks after a battle with dementia.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments