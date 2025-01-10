Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The producer of 28 Years Later has categorically confirmed Cillian Murphy won’t be in the new film.

Speculation has been rife over whether the Oppenheimer star would be reprising the role he first played in Danny Boyle’s 2002 post-apocalypse horror 28 Days Later.

Fans were recently left convinced Murphy appears as a zombie in the long-awaited sequel’s first trailer, but this has since been debunked. The hope remains, though, that he will still show up in some form or another.

It turns out this won’t be the case, with producer Andrew Macdonald revealing that, despite Murphy “wanting to be involved”, he is not in the finished film.

“[On] this, we wanted him to be involved and he wanted to be involved,” Macdonald told Empire, suggesting that scheduling conflicts were to blame for his absence. The producer confirmed: “He is not in the first film.”

However, it seems Murphy’s character, Jim, might be in a future instalment, with two more set to follow 28 Years Later.

The second film in the trilogy of sequels, subtitled The Bone Temple, will be released in January 2026, just seven months after 28 Years Later hits cinemas.

“I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line,” Macdonald said.

open image in gallery Cillian Murphy in 2002 film ‘28 Days Later’ ( Fox Searchlight Pictures )

“He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy.”

While the producer did not confirm his appearance, it has been reported that Murphy will play a large role in The Bone Temple, which star Ralph Fiennes recently revealed has already been shot by director Nia Dacosta.

open image in gallery Everybody thought this ‘28 Years Later’ zombie – played by Angus Neil – was Cillian Murphy ( Sony Pictures Releasing )

Murphy is executive producer on both films, alongside Boyle, who directed 28 Years Later.

Macdonald also joked about the furore surrounding the 28 Years Later trailer, in which newcomer Angus Neil was mistaken for Murphy.

He said: “I showed my girlfriend the trailer and she said, ‘People will think that’s Cillian.’ I said, ‘Don’t be silly.’ I ignored her. So I’ve eaten a bit of humble pie since.”

28 Years Later will be released on 20 June.