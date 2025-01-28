Chris Nolan to shoot part of The Odyssey in precise location where Ulysses landed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey will partially be filmed in Sicily, where scholars say Homer based a portion of Ulysses’ journey in his 8th century BCE epic.

The Oppenheimer director, 54, will adapt the mythical tale following the king of Ithaca as he journeys home after the Trojan War with an all-star cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

Nolan’s Odyssey will reportedly start filming in Sicily in roughly two months on the island of Favignana, known as “goat island” per Variety.

Favignana is understood to be the place where Homer wrote that Ulysses and his crew landed, collected food, and barbecued goats in the tale. It is part of the Egadi archipelago off of Sicily’s north-west coast.

The publication reports that Nolan, who is shooting The Odyssey on new IMAX film technology, is likely to film part of the movie on Sicily’s Eolian island. Other locations will include the U.K and Morocco.

The directors mythic action epic will also star Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron alongside Pattison, Holland, Damon and Zendaya.

“The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026,” Universal Studios announced in a statement.

Earlier this year, Nolan’s longtime producer and wife Emma Thomas teased the forthcoming feature in an interview with Empire.

open image in gallery Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon promoting ‘Oppenheimer' ( Noam Galai/Getty Images for Universal Pictures )

“I would say it’s very exciting,” she said. “This is the moment where the possibilities are sort of limitless, we haven’t started thinking practicalities, or anything.”

“Oppenheimer was so absurdly successful and we feel like we have an opportunity,” Thomas added.

In a recent interview, Holland confirmed he was taking part in the project – and admitted he had no idea what the film was about when he said accepted the job.

open image in gallery Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas at the ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere ( PA Archive )

“All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited,” Holland said on Good Morning America in October. “And obviously honoured, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know.”

Asked whether he would accept an offer from Nolan “sight unseen”, Holland said: “Hundred per cent without a shadow of a doubt.

“When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime. It was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man 10 years ago. It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited.”