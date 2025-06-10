Chris Evans says he’s ‘sad to not be back with the band’ for Avengers: Doomsday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Evans has shared his disappointment at missing out on all the fun surrounding Avengers: Doomsday, given he will not be reprising his role as Captain America in the new movie.

The 43-year-old played Captain America across eight Marvel films from 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger until 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Although there have been rumours about Evans returning to the MCU, nothing has been confirmed. The star did recently reveal, however, that he still keeps in touch with the rest of the cast.

“Yeah, I talk to them all the time,” Evans told ScreenRant. “It’s where Pedro [Pascal] is right now. I mean, it’s sad to be away.

“It’s sad to not be back with the band, but I’m sure they’re doing something incredible, and I’m sure it’s going to be that much harder when it comes out, and you feel like you weren’t invited to the party.”

Pascal is set to be one of the prominent figures in the MCU going forward has he takes on the role of Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four. Fans can see him as the character for the first time in the forthcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

open image in gallery Captain America (Chris Evans) wielding Thor’s hammer in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ( Marvel Studios )

Meanwhile, the mantle of Captain America has been bestowed upon Anthony Mackie’s character Sam Wilson, who recently made his feature film debut as the hero in Captain America: Brave New World.

Other familiar MCU stars that are returning for Doomsday include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Robert Downey Jr, who’ll be taking on the part of the villainous Doctor Doom.

Meanwhile, new superheroes joining the Avengers ensemble include Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Tenoch Huerta Mejía’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever antagonist Namor, Kelsey Grammer’s Hank McCoy/Beast, Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres/Falcon, David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ava Starr/Ghost, and Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier/Professor X.

open image in gallery Chris Evans at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in 2019 ( Invision/AP )

Fans will have to wait more than a year to see the film as its release date has been pushed back from May 2026 to 18 December 2026.

Follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars has also been moved from 7 May, 2027, until 17 December, 2027.

Disney, which owns Marvel, has announced that instead of releasing the Avengers film in May next year, they will instead release fashion comedy sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Avengers: Doomsday has already faced delays: the film was entirely overhauled and given a new title to replace Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, after Kang actor Jonathan Majors was convicted of assaulting his partner.