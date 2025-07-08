Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Catherine Hardwicke, director of the young adult vampire film Twilight (2008), has said the film industry isn't “going to hire more women directors”.

The 69-year-old made her directorial debut in 2003 with the psychological drama Thirteen, starring Nikki Reed, who co-wrote the film and would later star in the Twilight franchise.

In 2008, the writer-director worked with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson for the first of five Twilight movies, which are based on Stephenie Meyer’s novels.

While Hardwicke’s film grossed $408.5m (£300m) at the global box office, the director was replaced by Chris Weitz, David Slade and Bill Condon for the four sequels, respectively.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Hardwicke discussed how she has maintained her career in a male-dominated industry.

“People aren’t going to hire more women directors. They’re not going to give you the next job and let you do something great,” she said, before describing this as an “earth-shattering reality”.

open image in gallery Catherine Hardwicke ( Getty )

When working alongside Summit Entertainment, Twilight’s producers, Hardwicke said there was an understanding that successful male directors might be given “a car, or a three-picture deal, or [getting] to do basically whatever you want”.

But following Twilight’s success at the box office, Hardwicke did not receive the same rewards.

“I walked into a room with all these gifts, and everybody was congratulating the studio, and they gave me a box,” she said. “I opened it up, and it was a mini cupcake.”

Instead, Hardwicke built a name for herself as a director who has launched the careers of some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Robert Pattinson and Oscar Isaac.

Her upcoming movie, Street Smart, which is currently in post-production, follows a group of homeless teenagers in Los Angeles.

open image in gallery Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in ‘Twilight' ( Summit Entertainment )

Hardwicke described the movie as “a kind of homeless The Breakfast Club, which addresses US president Donald Trump’s cuts to welfare budgets and rollback in diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

“Even though we wrote it before he got elected, Street Smart is directly addressing some of [these] issues,” she told The Guardian. “It’s telling a compelling story that shows people who do not look like Donald Trump, or think like him.”