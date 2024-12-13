New Netflix thriller inspired by Die Hard called ‘best Christmas movie of the year’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A new film on Netflix that was inspired by Die Hard has just arrived on the platform in time for Christmas and already has critics buzzing.

Netflix users won’t be short of things to enjoy this festive season, with One Hundred Years of Solitude and No Good Deed already winning praise from viewers.

Those of you who might require a bit more action during the Christmas period might want to check out Carry-On, a new thriller starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, from The Shallows director Jaume Collet-Serra.

The film sees Egerton play a transportation security agent, who is blackmailed by Jason Bateman’s character into smuggling dangerous items onboard a flight on Christmas Eve.

Written by TJ Fixman, the film was originally planned to be the first release as part of Netflix’s deal with Steven Speilberg’s Amblin production company but was delayed due to re-writes of the script.

Carry-On also stars Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler and Logan Marshall-Green and has already received strong reviews from critics.

In his review for The Wrap, William Bibbiani said: “There are about two minutes in Carry-On that are as exciting as any other action movie this year, and about 100 minutes that are pretty fun too.”

Pramit Chatterjee in Digital Media Talkies wrote: “Carry-On is the best Christmas movie of the year.”

Meanwhile, Nick Schager for The Daily Beast added: “This breakneck Netflix offering confirms the enduring vitality of its chosen formula—and, in the process, proves an unexpected and welcome Yuletide streaming gift.”

open image in gallery Jason Bateman in Carry-On ( Netflix )

Speaking to the BBC, Collet-Serra said that the Bruce Willis classic had inspired the movie, adding: “Everyone wants to make the next Die Hard and the reality is that no one ever will - it’s a perfect movie that can’t be replicated, and also a very specific product of its time.

“But when I read the script for Carry-On, I felt like I had found a more grounded version of Die Hard - which was our North Star for the entire process - for a new generation.”

open image in gallery Bruce Willis’s John McClane crawls through the vents in ‘Die Hard’ ( 20th Century Studios )

Elsewhere, if you are still unsure as to whether Die Hard is a Christmas film or not, director John McTiernan, addressed the debate in 2020.

In a video for the American Film Institute, McTiernan mentions that he drew inspiration for the film from the moment in Frank Capra’s Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life when Bedford Falls becomes Pottersville.

“We hadn’t intended it to be a Christmas movie, but the joy that came from it is what turned it into a Christmas movie