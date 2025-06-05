Care Bears movie in the works 40 years after the original
Magical group of colorful characters made their first onscreen appearance in 1985’s ‘The Care Bear Movie’
A new Care Bears movie is reportedly in the works at Warner Bros. Pictures.
The untitled project will be helmed by Will & Harper director Josh Greenbaum, according to Deadline.
A writer is not yet attached, the outlet reports. Additional plot details are currently unknown.
The Independent has contacted Warner Bros. Pictures for further comment.
News of the reboot comes 40 years after the release of the original Care Bear Movie in 1985. The animated film musical brought to life the colorful, friendly bear illustrations created by Elena Kucharik for the American Greetings greeting card company in 1981.
The Care Bear Movie followed the magical group of bears along their journey to stop an evil spirit from zapping the world of all happiness.
It spawned two sequels, Care Bears Movie II: A New Generation (1986) and The Care Bears Adventure in Wonderland (1987). Other more recent film adaptations and spinoff TV shows have since been released, including 2004’s Care Bears: Journey to Joke-a-lot, 2005’s The Care Bears’ Big Wish Movie and 2019’s one-season animated series Care Bears: Unlock the Magic.
The first set of plush toy Care Bears were introduced to the public at the New York City Toy Fair in 1983. They are still being produced and sold worldwide.
Care Bears are just the latest classic kids’ franchise to get a new movie adaptation. Next year, DreamWorks Animation is coming out with its much-delayed Shrek 5, which will see the return of beloved ogres Shrek and Fiona and their animal sidekick, Donkey.
