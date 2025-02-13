Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The world premiere of Marvel’s new blockbuster, Captain America: Brave New World, has been mostly greeted with a mixed response.

Brave New World premiered in Hollywood on Tuesday (12 February). It is Anthony Mackie’s first feature film outing as Captain America having inherited the mantle from Chris Evans at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Mackie previously played Sam Wilson aka Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new film, which also stars Harrison Ford and Giancarlo Esposito, sees Wilson investigate a global conspiracy following an assassination attempt on new US president Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

This is Marvel’s first film since the 2024 box office smash Deadpool and Wolverine, which despite receiving negative reviews went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

It remains to be seen if Brave New World can replicate that success for Marvel, but reactions so far would indicate that people found the film undercooked but entertaining.

Film critic Emmanuel Noisette wrote on X/Twitter: “Brave New World was grounded, entertaining, and to the point. Solid action and mild surprises. Red Hulk [was great]. Felt like it pulled A LOT of political punches. Hard to tell whether the marketing showed too much or if the movie didn’t have much else to offer. It was average.”

In a more positive review, Herb Scribner of the Washington Post said that the film was an: “Absolute blast. All-in on the story. It just checked so many boxes for me. Felt like an MCU movie where other projects actually matter again. Lots of cohesion.”

Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ ( Marvel Studios )

Another strong review came from critic Chris Gallardo who said: “Captain America: Brave New World proves Anthony Mackie has RIGHTFULLY EARNED the role of Captain America. He puts it all in as Sam Wilson and his chemistry with Danny Ramirez is great! Harrison Ford as President Ross/Red Hulk is charming and the action really rocks when it happens.”

Meanwhile, Ben Kendrick of ComicBook.com wrote that the film “is a lot of things: some good, some okay. It’s exciting, offers a worthwhile message in a divisive time, is a return to form for the mainline MCU after a string of disappointments, and is one of the first to progress the MCU story itself post-Endgame”.

YouTuber Cris Parker added: “Brave New World is an enjoyable watch with decent action sequences & some standout moments. However, it didn't quite hit the emotional or narrative highs I was hoping for. Loved Mackie as Cap and I appreciated the more serious tone but it did feel slightly empty.”

Fellow YouTuber Sean Chandler said the film “both met and exceeded my low expectations”. He continued: “You can feel the reshoots throughout the film and the main villain was a big miss. But this is the most cohesive the MCU has felt since 2019. Sam has good chemistry with his partners & it can deliver the feels.”

Captain America: Brave New World will be released in cinemas on 14 February.