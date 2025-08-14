Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Succession actor Brian Cox has declared that the historical Scottish epic Braveheart, in which he starred, is a “lie” built on inaccuracies.

Mel Gibson starred in and directed the 1995 movie, which won five Oscars, including Best Picture, but for a proud Scotsman like Cox, the film does not do the real-life story justice.

The 79-year-old, who played Argyle Wallace, the uncle of Mel Gibson’s main character William Wallace, in particular took aim at the film’s inclusion of kilts, stating: “It doesn’t make any sense.”

Speaking to film critic Mark Kermode at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, Cox revealed that he had initially agreed to star in another historical Scottish film, Rob Roy, which was being made at the same time.

However, he agreed to appear in Braveheart following repeated requests from Gibson.

Cox played Argylle, even though he told Gibson he wasn’t right for the role. “I said, well, there is a very good part at the beginning, a guy called Argyle but I’m wrong for him because he should be cadaverous and thin. And he [Gibson] said: ‘No, you can play it.’”

open image in gallery Brian Cox said that he didn’t want to wear a kilt in the film ( AP )

Cox, who is from Dundee, also had issues with characters wearing kilts in the film, which is set in the late 13 century. History suggests that kilts weren’t worn in Scotland until the 16th century.

“I just didn’t want to be in a kilt. Of course they didn’t have kilts in those days but they had to have kilts [in the film] because that is what it is about,” Cox added.

The actor agreed with Kermode that Braveheart is “tosh-like” and “a f***ing lie, the whole thing”.

Cox, though, did have some good things to say about working with Gibson, complimenting the star on how he managed others on the set. “He is great. Mel is wonderful to work with. He gets a bad rap but actually he is a really good man. I saw him deal with some lads [on the film] who were alcoholically inclined and he used to deal with them absolutely beautifully.”

Meanwhile, Gibson recently said that making Braveheart was a “joy”. Reflecting on making the epic, the 69-year-old became emotional at a musical performance of movie songs in Ireland.

Speaking after the score from the 1995 film was played by an orchestra in a tent in Trim, Co Meath, Gibson told the audience that composer James Horner was inspired by Celtic music.

open image in gallery Mel Gibson in ‘Braveheart’ ( 20th Century Fox )

“This film was a joy to make, and my mother was born in Longford so I was raised on this kind of music myself, so it was a real treat for me to explore this culture and the sound of it,” he said.

“In the Braveheart score, you can hear bits and pieces of old tunes that he borrowed from. He drew from a very rich source of music and poetry that’s part of this country, as well as Scotland.”